Συναγερμός στη Γερμανία για εισβολή ενόπλου σε σχολείο

Λίγο αργότερα η τοπική κυβέρνηση του Άρνσμπεργκ ανακοίνωσε με μήνυμά της στο Twitter ότι ήταν εσφαλμένος ο συναγερμός που σήμανε στο σχολείο του Μέντεν.
We can confirm that this was a false alarm. Thx to all police and medical forces! #Menden— BezReg Arnsberg (@BezRegArnsberg) February 22, 2017
BREAKING: German police and SEK special forces on scene of a possible armed man in a school in #Menden, #Germany ?. pic.twitter.com/uokDlTKz5l— Sorin Hadarau (@SorinHadarau) February 22, 2017
