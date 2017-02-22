22 Φεβρουαρίου 2017 13:49

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Συναγερμός στη Γερμανία για εισβολή ενόπλου σε σχολείο

Συναγερμός σήμανε στη γερμανική αστυνομία η οποία το μεσημέρι της Τετάρτης 22 Φεβρουαρίου ανακοίνωσε ότι ανέπτυξε δυνάμεις της γύρω από ένα σχολείο στην πόλη Μέντεν, η οποία βρίσκεται κοντά στο Ντόρτμουντ, μετά από πληροφορίες που μετέδωσε ένα μέσο ενημέρωσης ότι υπήρχε ένας ένοπλος στο σχολείο.

Λίγο αργότερα η τοπική κυβέρνηση του Άρνσμπεργκ ανακοίνωσε με μήνυμά της στο Twitter ότι ήταν εσφαλμένος ο συναγερμός που σήμανε στο σχολείο του Μέντεν.

