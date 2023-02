Ο Πικέ μίλησε για την σχέση του με την Κλάρα Κία: «Είμαι μια μαριονέτα - Αυτή φοράει τα παντελόνια»

#latestnews Gerard Piqué says Clara Chia has been dressing him, 'I'm her puppet' - https://t.co/kIClOEW6QC If you've noticed a change in Gerard Piqué's style it's because his new boo Clara Chia Martí has been dressing him. The ex-boyfriend of Shakira recently confessed... pic.twitter.com/BhvzBJBruc