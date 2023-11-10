Grammy 2024: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες - Οι τραγουδιστές που πρωταγωνιστούν
Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Grammy 2024! Πρωταγωνιστούν η Taylor Swift, η Billie Eilish και η Miley Cyrus
Οι υποψήφιοι για την τελετή των βραβείων Grammy 2024 ανακοινώθηκαν το απόγευμα της Παρασκευής (10/11).
Οι πρώτες ανακοινώσεις δείχνουν ότι η Taylor Swift είναι μία από τις κορυφαίες υποψηφιότητες στην επερχόμενη τελετή, αφού προτάθηκε στις πολυπόθητες κατηγορίες άλμπουμ και δίσκο της χρονιάς.
Η τραγουδίστρια-τραγουδοποιός, η οποία πρόσφατα σημείωσε την μεγαλύτερη επιτυχία της με την επανηχογραφημένη έκδοση του άλμπουμ της του 1989, είναι επίσης υποψήφια για τις κατηγορίες Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς και Καλύτερη Ποπ Ερμηνεία.
Άλλοι καλλιτέχνες που διεκδικούσαν κορυφαία βραβεία ήταν η Billie Eilish και η Miley Cyrus.
Η τελετή των βραβείων Grammy θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 4 Φεβρουαρίου στο Λος Άντζελες.
Οι υποψηφιότητες
Record of the Year
“Worship,” Jon Batiste
“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
“Kill Bill,” SZA
Album of the Year
“World Music Radio,” Jon Batiste
“The Record,” boygenius
“Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus
“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
“The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe
“Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Midnights,” Taylor Swift
“SOS,” SZA
Song of the Year
“A&W” — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Anti-Hero” — Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Butterfly” — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
“Dance the Night” (From “Barbie the Album”) — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
“Kill Bill” — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
“Vampire” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
“Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
“Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste
“Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
“Karma,” Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
“Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers
Best Pop Dance Recording
“Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray
“Miracle,” Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding
“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue
“One in a Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
“Rush,” Troye Sivan
Best Rock Album
“But Here We Are,” Foo Fighters
“Starcatcher,” Greta Van Fleet
“72 Seasons,” Metallica
“This Is Why,” Paramore
“In Times New Roman…,” Queens of the Stone Age
Best Alternative Music Performance
“Belinda Says,” Alvvays
“Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys
“Cool About It,” boygenius
“A&W,” Lana Del Rey
“This Is Why,” Paramore
Best Alternative Music Album
“The Car,” Arctic Monkeys
“The Record,” boygenius
“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
“Cracker Island,” Gorillaz
“I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey
Best R&B Performance
“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
“Back to Love,” Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley
“ICU,” Coco Jones
“How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét
“Kill Bill,” SZA
Best R&B Album
“Girls Night Out,” Babyface
“What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe),” Coco Jones
“Special Occasion,” Emily King
“Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét
“Clear 2: Soft Life EP,” Summer Walker
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
“Attention,” Doja Cat
“Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage
“All My Life,” Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
“Low,” SZA
Best Alternative Jazz Album
“Love in Exile,” Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
“Quality Over Opinion,” Louis Cole
“SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree,” Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
“Live at the Piano,” Cory Henry
“The Omnichord Real Book,” Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Country Solo Performance
“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers
“Buried,” Brandy Clark
“Fast Car,” Luke Combs
“The Last Thing on My Mind,” Dolly Parton
“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album
“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” Kelsea Ballerini
“Brothers Osborne,” Brothers Osborne
“Zach Bryan,” Zach Bryan
“Rustin’ in the Rain,” Tyler Childers
“Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson
Best Latin Pop Album
“La Cuarta Hoja,” Pablo Alborán
“Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” AleMor
“A Ciegas,” Paula Arenas
“La Neta,” Pedro Capó
“Don Juan,” Maluma
“X Mí (Vol. 1),” Gaby Moreno
Best Música Urbana Album
“Saturno,” Rauw Alejandro
“Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G
“Data,” Tainy
Best African Music Performance
“Amapiano,” Asake and Olamide
“City Boys,” Burna Boy
“Unavailable,” Davido featuring Musa Keys
“Rush,” Ayra Starr
“Water,” Tyla
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
“Barbie,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, composer
“The Fabelmans,” John Williams, composer
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, composer
“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, composer
