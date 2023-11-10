Grammy 2024: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες - Οι τραγουδιστές που πρωταγωνιστούν

Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Grammy 2024! Πρωταγωνιστούν η Taylor Swift, η Billie Eilish και η Miley Cyrus

Οι υποψήφιοι για την τελετή των βραβείων Grammy 2024 ανακοινώθηκαν το απόγευμα της Παρασκευής (10/11).

Οι πρώτες ανακοινώσεις δείχνουν ότι η Taylor Swift είναι μία από τις κορυφαίες υποψηφιότητες στην επερχόμενη τελετή, αφού προτάθηκε στις πολυπόθητες κατηγορίες άλμπουμ και δίσκο της χρονιάς.

Η τραγουδίστρια-τραγουδοποιός, η οποία πρόσφατα σημείωσε την μεγαλύτερη επιτυχία της με την επανηχογραφημένη έκδοση του άλμπουμ της του 1989, είναι επίσης υποψήφια για τις κατηγορίες Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς και Καλύτερη Ποπ Ερμηνεία.

Άλλοι καλλιτέχνες που διεκδικούσαν κορυφαία βραβεία ήταν η Billie Eilish και η Miley Cyrus.

Η τελετή των βραβείων Grammy θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 4 Φεβρουαρίου στο Λος Άντζελες.

Οι υποψηφιότητες

Record of the Year

“Worship,” Jon Batiste

“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

“Kill Bill,” SZA

Album of the Year

“World Music Radio,” Jon Batiste

“The Record,” boygenius

“Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus

“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey

“The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe

“Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Midnights,” Taylor Swift

“SOS,” SZA

Song of the Year

“A&W” — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Anti-Hero” — Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Butterfly” — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Dance the Night” (From “Barbie the Album”) — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

“Kill Bill” — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

“Vampire” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

“Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile

“Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste

“Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish

“Karma,” Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice

“Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Dance Recording

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray

“Miracle,” Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding

“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue

“One in a Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

“Rush,” Troye Sivan

Best Rock Album

“But Here We Are,” Foo Fighters

“Starcatcher,” Greta Van Fleet

“72 Seasons,” Metallica

“This Is Why,” Paramore

“In Times New Roman…,” Queens of the Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Belinda Says,” Alvvays

“Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys

“Cool About It,” boygenius

“A&W,” Lana Del Rey

“This Is Why,” Paramore

Best Alternative Music Album

“The Car,” Arctic Monkeys

“The Record,” boygenius

“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey

“Cracker Island,” Gorillaz

“I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey

Best R&B Performance

“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown

“Back to Love,” Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley

“ICU,” Coco Jones

“How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét

“Kill Bill,” SZA

Best R&B Album

“Girls Night Out,” Babyface

“What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe),” Coco Jones

“Special Occasion,” Emily King

“Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét

“Clear 2: Soft Life EP,” Summer Walker

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage

“Attention,” Doja Cat

“Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage

“All My Life,” Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

“Low,” SZA

Best Alternative Jazz Album

“Love in Exile,” Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

“Quality Over Opinion,” Louis Cole

“SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree,” Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

“Live at the Piano,” Cory Henry

“The Omnichord Real Book,” Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Country Solo Performance

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers

“Buried,” Brandy Clark

“Fast Car,” Luke Combs

“The Last Thing on My Mind,” Dolly Parton

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Album

“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Brothers Osborne,” Brothers Osborne

“Zach Bryan,” Zach Bryan

“Rustin’ in the Rain,” Tyler Childers

“Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson

Best Latin Pop Album

“La Cuarta Hoja,” Pablo Alborán

“Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” AleMor

“A Ciegas,” Paula Arenas

“La Neta,” Pedro Capó

“Don Juan,” Maluma

“X Mí (Vol. 1),” Gaby Moreno

Best Música Urbana Album

“Saturno,” Rauw Alejandro

“Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G

“Data,” Tainy

Best African Music Performance

“Amapiano,” Asake and Olamide

“City Boys,” Burna Boy

“Unavailable,” Davido featuring Musa Keys

“Rush,” Ayra Starr

“Water,” Tyla

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

“Barbie,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, composer

“The Fabelmans,” John Williams, composer

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, composer

“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, composer

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

Gaby Moreno – X Mi (Vol. 1)

Maluma – Don Juan

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja

Paula Arenas – A Ciegas

Pedro Capó – La Neta

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Jon Batiste – Butterfly

Lana Del Rey – A&W

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

BEST R&B ALBUM

Babyface – Girls Night Out

Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You

Emily King – Special Occasion

Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot

Coco Jones – ICU

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love

SZA – Kill Bill

Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

Boygenius – The Record

Gorillaz – Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCE

Alvvays – Belinda Says

Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint

Boygenius – Cool About It

Lana Del Rey – A&W

Paramore – This Is Why

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Paramore – This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

BEST POP DANCE RECORDING

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One in a Million

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me

Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam

Troye Sivan – Rush

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – Karma

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero