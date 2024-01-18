BAFTA 2024: 11 υποψηφιότητες για το «Poor Things» του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου
Το Poor Things του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου, μεταξύ άλλων, διεκδικεί βραβείο Καλύτερης Ταινίας στα βρετανικά Όσκαρ
Tα BAFTA, ή αλλιώς τα «Βρετανικά Όσκαρ» ανακοίνωσαν τις υποψηφιότητές τους για φέτος. Η Βρετανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών και Τηλεοπτικών Τεχνών ξεχώρισε το «Oppenheimer» του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν το οποίο ηγείται της κούρσας, με τον «δικό μας» Γιώργο Λάνθιμο να ακολουθεί με 11 υποψηφιότητες για το «Poor Things» το οποίο μεταξύ άλλων διεκδικεί βραβείο Καλύτερης Ταινίας, Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου και Καλύτερης Ηθοποιού για την Έμα Στόουν.
Η 77η τελετή των BAFTA θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 18 Φεβρουαρίου 2024.
Δείτε αναλυτικά τις φετινές υποψηφιότητες των BAFTA
Καλύτερη Ταινία
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Καλύτερη Βρετανική Ταινία
All of Us Strangers
How To Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερoς Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Καλύτερoς Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo - Past Lives
Καλύτερoς Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Καλύτερoς Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi - Saltburn
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία
All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
The Holdovers - Alexander Payne
Maestro - Bradley Cooper
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Καλύτερο Ντεμπούτο από Βρετανό Σεναριογράφο, Σκηνοθέτη ή Παραγωγό
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People's President
Earth Mama
How To Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?
Καλύτερη Μη Αγγλόφωνη Ταινία
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Nτοκιμαντέρ
20 Days In Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!
Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
The Boy and the Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
