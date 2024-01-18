BAFTA 2024: 11 υποψηφιότητες για το «Poor Things» του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου

Το Poor Things του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου, μεταξύ άλλων, διεκδικεί βραβείο Καλύτερης Ταινίας στα βρετανικά Όσκαρ

Tα BAFTA, ή αλλιώς τα «Βρετανικά Όσκαρ» ανακοίνωσαν τις υποψηφιότητές τους για φέτος. Η Βρετανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών και Τηλεοπτικών Τεχνών ξεχώρισε το «Oppenheimer» του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν το οποίο ηγείται της κούρσας, με τον «δικό μας» Γιώργο Λάνθιμο να ακολουθεί με 11 υποψηφιότητες για το «Poor Things» το οποίο μεταξύ άλλων διεκδικεί βραβείο Καλύτερης Ταινίας, Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου και Καλύτερης Ηθοποιού για την Έμα Στόουν.



Η 77η τελετή των BAFTA θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 18 Φεβρουαρίου 2024.

Δείτε αναλυτικά τις φετινές υποψηφιότητες των BAFTA

Καλύτερη Ταινία



Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things



Καλύτερη Βρετανική Ταινία



All of Us Strangers

How To Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest



Καλύτερoς Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος



Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Poor Things



Καλύτερoς Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος



Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo - Past Lives



Καλύτερoς Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος



Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers



Καλύτερoς Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος



Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi - Saltburn

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers



Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία



All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet

The Holdovers - Alexander Payne

Maestro - Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer



Καλύτερο Ντεμπούτο από Βρετανό Σεναριογράφο, Σκηνοθέτη ή Παραγωγό



Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People's President

Earth Mama

How To Have Sex

Is There Anybody Out There?



Καλύτερη Μη Αγγλόφωνη Ταινία



20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest



Nτοκιμαντέρ



20 Days In Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Wham!



Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων



The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Bafta masks



Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο



Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives



Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο



All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest



Διαβάστε επίσης

Poor Things: 10 πράγματα που θέλεις να ξέρεις για τη βραβευμένη ταινία του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου

Χρυσές Σφαίρες: Καλύτερη κωμωδία το Poor Things του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου- Βραβείο και για την Έμα Στόουν

AFI: Το «Poor Things» του Λάνθιμου στις 10 καλύτερες ταινίες του 2023

Νέο τρέιλερ για το «Poor Things» του Λάνθιμου - Ένα Όσκαρ για την Έμα Στόουν