Τι δουλειά έχει ένα Boeing 747 στο βυθό της θάλασσας;

Bahrain Launches the world’s largest eco-friendly underwater theme park . . The Personal Representative of His Majesty King Hamad, President of the Supreme Council for Environment, HH Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa today announced the launch of the world’s largest underwater theme park. Covering an area of over 100,000 sqm, the exceptional dive experience includes several structures in addition to a submerged Jumbo Jet as its centerpiece, such as a replica of a traditional Bahraini pearl merchant’s house, artificial coral reefs and other sculptures fabricated from eco-friendly materials, all submerged to provide a safe haven for coral reef growth and a habitat for marine life. The underwater dive site will be launched in the coming weeks in partnership with the private sector, local dive companies and clubs and will open to diving enthusiasts and visitors before the summer of 2019. More details to be available soon on @divebahrain @sce.bh @tourismbh #DiveBahrain #Dive #Bahrain #Scubadiving #SCE #BahrainOursYours #ecotourism #underwater #underwaterworld

