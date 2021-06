Γλυκά Νερά: Τι έγραφε ο πιλότος στο Instagram μετά τη δολοφονία - Τον «δικάζουν» τα social media

You met her when she was 15.

At 17, she had a miscarriage.

At 19, she became the mother of your child.

At 20, you most likely became her murderer, you a 32 years old man.

I am shocked. And i am scared of our society. The sickness of the world #Justice_for_Caroline#Γλυκα_Νερα https://t.co/vS3AwOc7hh