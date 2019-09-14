ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΓΝΩΡΙΖΕΤΕ ΑΜΕΣΩΣ Ο,ΤΙ ΣΚΑΕΙ
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

The Enormous Financial Scandal by Georgios Dousopoulos that Went Unnoticed

Νewsbomb

The Enormous Financial Scandal by Georgios Dousopoulos that Went Unnoticed

The honorary consul of Greece in Angola that god rich from the bribes given, when Demis Nikolaidis sold his residence – Many people are now talking for the huge amount of black money given for the purchase of the “palace” in Kefalari.

Behind every big deal there is usually a big scandal hidden.

And behind every big scandal there is always a person who gets paid off for his dirty games, with only one purpose: to earn the bribe on his behalf.

In January 2013…

Demis Nikolaidis and Despoina Vandi managed to achieve an… impossible deal according to the press at the time.

They had just put their luxurious villa up for sale; its objective value being around 2.118.025 euros. Their price tag for the mansion was almost 4 million euros but they managed to get as much as 11,9 million euros.

That's considered to be the ultimate deal. Who paid such a figure for this property? The answer is Angola's government which aimed at transforming the 1,300 square meters residence to the country's embassy in Greece and also making it the place where Ambassador Isabel Mercedes da Silva Feijó would be staying.

Soon after the relevation of the details behind the property sale, it became clear enough that the insane amount of around 11,9 million euros spent was literally turning the whole story from a big deal into a super scandal.

The size of the scandal was such that even the powerful government of Angola was left in the lurch. And it emerged as one of the main reasons why president Zoze Eduardo dos Santos's empire started to fall.

One can easily understand that the involvement of mediators in the transaction only added to the enormous amount that was being discussed, making it pretty obvious that the final figure would become even higher.

And that bizarre turn of events brought an unthinkable outcome with Mr Nikolaidis receiving 11,9 million euros even though he had been asking for as much as 4 million, an amount already superior than the property's objective value and which was still unable to draw the attention of any buyer in the greek market.

On top of that, rumor has it that Nikolaidis and Vandi managed to get 2 or 4 under-the-table million euros by the mediators; a safe guess being that they got their own share in return.

Those mediators were never made known at the time, since even Angola's government and its ambassador in Athens, didn’t give any explanation about the huge and unreasonable amount of money that was spent for the property's purchase, despite continuous accusations heard back in Angola, following the opposition's requests.

Dousopoulos, the honorary consul of the bribe

It looks as if, six years later, they are finding their way back in the story trying to reap the benefits of a mediator since there's new evidence that Joao Lourenco, the country's newly elected president since 2017 wants to sell the property.

And that's highly anticipated, as the purchase made by his predecessor, was throughout the years one of the biggest weapons in the hands of the opposition party as well as one of their major points for the scandals that resulted in the resignation of José Eduardo dos Santos, who governed from 1979 to 2017.

Once again the man who appears from nowhere, pretending to be an essential speaker in the talks with prospective buyers as the alleged mediator - spokesman of the Angolan government, is Mr. George Dousopoulos, who also happens to be the honorary consul of Greece in the African country, according to the Greek Foreign Ministry, from 2007 since today. What a coincidence!

Mr. Dousopoulos allegedly was holding the same noncompensatory position when the deal between the Nicolaidis-Vandi couple and the Angolan government took place in 2013.

Today, Mr. Dousopoulos, appears to be negotiating on behalf of the Angolan government with new prospective buyers of Nikolaidis’ villa in Kefalari. Apparently, taking into account the scandalous sequence of events that happened in 2013 and due to which he got richer by hundreds of thousands if not millions of euros, he is trying to play the same game of the... bribe.

How is he trying to achieve that? Using the payoff tactic, blackmailing prospective buyers, claiming money on his behalf, in order for members of the Angolan government to have no objections. He is obviously trying to complete a second deal with them, even if that means that the african country's government is in the dark...

Of course, his actions fell under any greek government’s radar since Athens was putting trust over time on its honorary consul of Angola, mainly due to the fact that he costs no money at all. The Greek law enforcement agency is also unaware but will now obviously have to step in and examine thoroughly Georgios Dousopoulos's case.

And that's definitely going to happen since a lot more evidence will be brought to light as it's almost certain that his hideous tactic hasn't been an isolated event and that the possibility of him being involved in many other deals between Greek businessmen and the governement of Angola or Angolan businessmen is rather high.

Many people have already started speaking out loud about it and the time that Mr. Dousopoulos will be brought to the Greek Justice for black money trafficking from Angola to our country is closer than ever.

The serious bribery case of 4 million euros that hiked the price of a 2 million property up has just opened. Next up is the investigation of the bank accounts of anyone involved. And this time is coming soon.

To be continued…

