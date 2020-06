Κορονοϊός - ΗΠΑ: Εφιαλτική πρόβλεψη για 100.000 κρούσματα την ημέρα

JUST IN: Dr. Fauci says he can't make specific prediction of total U.S. COVID cases, but it will be "very disturbing."



"We are now having 40,000+ new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around." https://t.co/P2hctfTARR pic.twitter.com/BihU6JiJLC