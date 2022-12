ΗΠΑ: Παγωμένα Χριστούγεννα - Σαρώνει ο «κυκλώνας-βόμβα»

What the USA has called a 'weather bomb' for the holidays has now made its way to Québec,??.

A cocktail of a snowstorm, raging winds, & rain/freezing rain all weekend.

Has Santa put all of North America on the naughty list, & asked 'Mother Nature' to punish us?!

I've been nice!? pic.twitter.com/0MUw8hPQZT