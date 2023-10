Μεξικό: Κατέρρευσε στέγη εκκλησίας στη διάρκεια βάφτισης - 7 νεκροί και δεκάδες εγκλωβισμένοι

#UPDATE

Church tragedy in #CiudadMadero: 10 bodies recovered; 23 of 49 injured remain in hospitals, 2 of them in critical condition from spine & head wounds, respectively.

This accounts for 59 souls of (around) 70 that might have been in Mass when the unexpected collapse struck.