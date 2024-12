Νέα σοκαριστική επίθεση στο μετρό της Νέας Υόρκης: Δύο τραυματίες από μαχαίρωμα

A ceiling door outfitted with new air filtration and purification technology hangs open during the unveiling of a pilot program designed to remove airborne viruses and bacteria in enclosed spaces on MTA's Metro-North and Long Island's Railroad' rail cars, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Grand Central Terminal in New York. The MTA is testing the new technology which it's Maryland-based developers claim uses an electrical field and ionized particles to eradicate 100% of airborne viruses, bacteria and particulates, including COVID-19. Developed by the Maryland-based Knorr Brake Company and its Merak North America division, the air filtration and purification system, which was is incorporated into the railroads' existing ventilation systems. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

