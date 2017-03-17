Tsipras:The government integrated 2.5 mln people without social security to the public health system

Despite the suffocating fiscal framework, we managed to integrate 2.5 million people without social security to the public health sector, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday (17/03/2017) during the hour of the Prime Minister in Parliament.
During the crisis, the public health suffered a cruel attack {...}, however, the funds for the health sector have increased for the first time, he underlined.
Tsipras replied in a question submitted by the leader of the Centrists Union Vassilis Leventis.
