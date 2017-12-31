31 Δεκεμβρίου 2017 17:49

Πυροβολισμοί στο Ντένβερ των ΗΠΑ – Ένας αστυνομικός νεκρός και επτά τραυματίες (Vids)

Πυροβολισμοί στο Ντένβερ των ΗΠΑ – Ένας αστυνομικός νεκρός και επτά τραυματίες (Vids)

Ένας αστυνομικός έπεσε νεκρός από τα πυρά ενόπλου κοντά στο Ντένβερ των ΗΠΑ, ενώ ο ένοπλος διαφεύγει της σύλληψης, σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση του αστυνομικού τμήματος της επαρχίας Ντάγκλας, όπως μεταδίδουν τα τοπικά μέσα ενημέρωσης. Από τα πυρά επίσης τραυματίστηκαν άλλοι πέντε αστυνομικοί και δύο πολίτες.

Σήμα «Κόκκινου Συναγερμού» έχει εκδοθεί από το αστυνομικό τμήμα, προειδοποιώντας τους πολίτες να μην κυκλοφορούν σε εξωτερικούς χώρους καθώς ο ένοπλος πιστεύεται ότι εξακολουθεί να βρίσκεται στην ευρύτερη περιοχή.

faV wBEX

Δημοσιογράφος από το τοπικό τηλεοπτικό κανάλι Denver7 ανέφερε ότι άκουσε πολλούς πυροβολισμούς και είδε να στήνονται από την αστυνομία οδοφράγματα αποκλείοντας την περιοχή απ' όπου ακούγονταν οι πυροβολισμοί.

denver shooting

Σύμφωνα με αναφορές των μέσων ενημέρωσης όλα ξεκίνησαν όταν αστυνομικοί κλήθηκαν να παρέμβουν σε περιστατικό βίας σε συγκρότημα διαμερισμάτων στην East County Line Road στο Littleton, του Κολοράντο, (νότιο προάστιο του Ντένβερ).

