Πυροβολισμοί στο Ντένβερ των ΗΠΑ – Ένας αστυνομικός νεκρός και επτά τραυματίες (Vids)

Σήμα «Κόκκινου Συναγερμού» έχει εκδοθεί από το αστυνομικό τμήμα, προειδοποιώντας τους πολίτες να μην κυκλοφορούν σε εξωτερικούς χώρους καθώς ο ένοπλος πιστεύεται ότι εξακολουθεί να βρίσκεται στην ευρύτερη περιοχή.

UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

#Breaking: we just heard gunshots in the distance. Police are now closing Colorado at otero. We are moving to the media staging area. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/7sZi7LjBiP — Meghan Lopez (@Meghan_Lopez) December 31, 2017

Δημοσιογράφος από το τοπικό τηλεοπτικό κανάλι Denver7 ανέφερε ότι άκουσε πολλούς πυροβολισμούς και είδε να στήνονται από την αστυνομία οδοφράγματα αποκλείοντας την περιοχή απ' όπου ακούγονταν οι πυροβολισμοί.

**Copper Canyon OIS Update**- Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance resulting in shots fired. 5 deputies shot by suspect. 1 deputy confirmed deceased. 2 civilians also shot by suspect. Suspect shot & believed to be dead & no longer a threat. #CopperCanyonOIS — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

Σύμφωνα με αναφορές των μέσων ενημέρωσης όλα ξεκίνησαν όταν αστυνομικοί κλήθηκαν να παρέμβουν σε περιστατικό βίας σε συγκρότημα διαμερισμάτων στην East County Line Road στο Littleton, του Κολοράντο, (νότιο προάστιο του Ντένβερ).

#BREAKING: 'Multiple deputies down' in Colorado shooting, sheriff's department says. Watch live footage from the scene here: https://t.co/OXfLk5MMNN pic.twitter.com/JQM0NVLkLF — ABC 7 News - WJLA (@ABC7News) December 31, 2017

Here was the scene about an hour ago. At least eight ambulances arrived. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/CwKfN9XC9s — Meghan Lopez (@Meghan_Lopez) December 31, 2017

Due to the size and cope of this investigation an emergency shelter has been set up @ East Ridge Rec Center, located at 9568 University Blvd. in Highlands Ranch. If anyone has been displaced from their homes due to this event please feel free to head there. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017