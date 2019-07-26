US, Greece, Cyprus, Israel's meeting on economic cooperation

ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΓΝΩΡΙΖΕΤΕ ΑΜΕΣΩΣ Ο,ΤΙ ΣΚΑΕΙ
Προσοχή! Κλείνουν δρόμοι λόγω έργων στην παραλιακή - Ποιες περιοχές να αποφύγετε

Προσοχή! Κλείνουν δρόμοι λόγω έργων στην παραλιακή - Ποιες περιοχές να αποφύγετε

11:57
Έχεις αναρωτηθεί ποτέ που βρίσκονται όλοι οι πίνακες του Bob Ross; (video)

Έχεις αναρωτηθεί ποτέ που βρίσκονται όλοι οι πίνακες του Bob Ross; (video)

11:57
Δεν φαντάζεσαι με ποια τραγουδίστρια είναι κολλητή η Κατερίνα Παπουτσάκη

Δεν φαντάζεσαι με ποια τραγουδίστρια είναι κολλητή η Κατερίνα Παπουτσάκη

11:50
Θρήνος για τη Μαρία Βλάχου: Ήταν μόλις 39 ετών

Θρήνος για τη Μαρία Βλάχου: Ήταν μόλις 39 ετών

PIC 11:49
Μεγάλη αλήθεια: Γιατί τσιμπάνε εσένα τα κουνούπια και όχι τους άλλους;

Μεγάλη αλήθεια: Γιατί τσιμπάνε εσένα τα κουνούπια και όχι τους άλλους;

11:41
Ακμή ενηλίκων: 7 θρεπτικά στοιχεία για να την αντιμετωπίσετε (εικόνες)

Ακμή ενηλίκων: 7 θρεπτικά στοιχεία για να την αντιμετωπίσετε (εικόνες)

11:40
Φρίκη! Ανακάλυψαν νέο Φρανκεστάιν - Ακέφαλα σώματα και ανθρώπινα όργανα σε εργαστήριο

Φρίκη! Ανακάλυψαν νέο Φρανκεστάιν - Ακέφαλα σώματα και ανθρώπινα όργανα σε εργαστήριο

PIC 11:32
Εκκαθαριστικά σημειώματα συντάξεων: Έως το τέλος του χρόνου η αποστολή στους συνταξιούχους

Εκκαθαριστικά σημειώματα συντάξεων: Έως το τέλος του χρόνου η αποστολή στους συνταξιούχους

11:30
Ξύρισε τα μαλλιά της και παλεύει για την υγεία της η όμορφη ηθοποιός (pics)

Ξύρισε τα μαλλιά της και παλεύει για την υγεία της η όμορφη ηθοποιός (pics)

11:30
ΠΑΟΚ: Δελεαστική πρόταση και περιμένει (photos)

ΠΑΟΚ: Δελεαστική πρόταση και περιμένει (photos)

11:21
Ήλιος, Σελήνη ή Αστέρια; Ένα από αυτά αποκαλύπτει κάτι σημαντικό για το Κάρμα σου

Ήλιος, Σελήνη ή Αστέρια; Ένα από αυτά αποκαλύπτει κάτι σημαντικό για το Κάρμα σου

11:20
Ο Tom Cruise επιστρέφει στους αιθέρες με το sequel της ταινία που τον ερωτευτήκαμε!

Ο Tom Cruise επιστρέφει στους αιθέρες με το sequel της ταινία που τον ερωτευτήκαμε!

11:10
Ψαράδες βγάζουν τα δίχτυα τους και παθαίνουν πλάκα με αυτό που είχαν πιάσει (video)

Ψαράδες βγάζουν τα δίχτυα τους και παθαίνουν πλάκα με αυτό που είχαν πιάσει (video)

11:07
O Τάσος Μητρόπουλος στο Game Time του ΟΠΑΠ – «Έτσι θα προκριθεί ο Ολυμπιακός»

O Τάσος Μητρόπουλος στο Game Time του ΟΠΑΠ – «Έτσι θα προκριθεί ο Ολυμπιακός»

VID 11:07
Η Ariana Grande αποκάλυψε πώς είναι τα φυσικά της μαλλιά και μας άφησε με το στόμα ανοικτό

Η Ariana Grande αποκάλυψε πώς είναι τα φυσικά της μαλλιά και μας άφησε με το στόμα ανοικτό

11:00
US, Greece, Cyprus, Israel's meeting on economic cooperation

US, Greece, Cyprus, Israel's meeting on economic cooperation

10:56
Θες να βγάλεις εύκολα λεφτά; Δες τι μπορείς να κάνεις

Θες να βγάλεις εύκολα λεφτά; Δες τι μπορείς να κάνεις

10:56
Η φρίκη του πολέμου: 5χρονη σταματά τη μοιραία πτώση της αδελφής της από το βομβαρδισμένο σπίτι τους

Η φρίκη του πολέμου: 5χρονη σταματά τη μοιραία πτώση της αδελφής της από το βομβαρδισμένο σπίτι τους

10:54
Είκοσι ζώα με σύνδρομο Down που θα σας ζεστάνουν την καρδιά (photos)

Είκοσι ζώα με σύνδρομο Down που θα σας ζεστάνουν την καρδιά (photos)

10:52
Μητρόπουλος στο Newsbomb.gr: «Εκτός Συντάγματος η εμπλοκή των ιδιωτών στις επικουρικές συντάξεις»

Μητρόπουλος στο Newsbomb.gr: «Εκτός Συντάγματος η εμπλοκή των ιδιωτών στις επικουρικές συντάξεις»

10:40
Σπυριδούλα Καραμπουτάκη (MasterChef): Δες τη με μαγιό και... μείνε άφωνη!

Σπυριδούλα Καραμπουτάκη (MasterChef): Δες τη με μαγιό και... μείνε άφωνη!

10:40
Βασιλική Ανδρίτσου: Δείτε τον κούκλο σύζυγό της και θα πάθετε πλάκα!

Βασιλική Ανδρίτσου: Δείτε τον κούκλο σύζυγό της και θα πάθετε πλάκα!

10:40
Ιδιοκτήτης βίλας στην Κηφισιά στο Κοινωνικό Τιμολόγιο της ΔΕΗ με πλαστά χαρτιά - Χρωστά 23.000€

Ιδιοκτήτης βίλας στην Κηφισιά στο Κοινωνικό Τιμολόγιο της ΔΕΗ με πλαστά χαρτιά - Χρωστά 23.000€

10:39
«La Casa de Papel» στη Βραζιλία: Ένοπλοι λήστεψαν 750 κιλά χρυσό αξίας 40 εκατ. δολαρίων

«La Casa de Papel» στη Βραζιλία: Ένοπλοι λήστεψαν 750 κιλά χρυσό αξίας 40 εκατ. δολαρίων

VID 10:35
Χαμός στον ΣΚΑΪ: Η παρουσιάστρια σηκώθηκε και έφυγε - Δείτε τι συνέβη (pics)

Χαμός στον ΣΚΑΪ: Η παρουσιάστρια σηκώθηκε και έφυγε - Δείτε τι συνέβη (pics)

PIC 10:34
US, Greece, Cyprus, Israel's meeting on economic cooperation

Newsbomb

US, Greece, Cyprus, Israel's meeting on economic cooperation

A meeting at diplomatic level was held on Thursday at the State Department as a follow-up to the tripartite summit of Greece-Cyprus-Israel.

At the summit on March 20, the US Secretary of State had expressed Washington's support for the "tripartite mechanism", while stressing the importance of further expanding this cooperation.

According to the State Department, the government of the United States, the Republic of Cyprus, the Hellenic Republic and the State of Israel met in Washington to discuss the importance of economic engagement in a joint commitment to promoting peace, stability, security and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

In particular, the four parties discussed the use of the available "economic tools" to help address the whole range of economic challenges, with emphasis on the economic dimension of the national security sector.

In this respect, the officials have committed themselves to keeping the communication lines between the United States and the parties open and exploring the possibilities for further expansion of this cooperation.

