Τουρκία: Ο πληθωρισμός καλπάζει, οι εργαζόμενοι απεργούν - «Θέλουμε να ζήσουμε ανθρώπινα»

Solidarity from Berlin (Germany) with the striking workers in Turkey!#Yemeksepeti and #Migros workers we stand with you!



Pay rise now #DeliveryHero and Co.!

Respect your workers!

Stop the repression!#YemekSepetindeBoykotVar #MigrosBoykot #RidersUnite! pic.twitter.com/eCMr7xXuoQ