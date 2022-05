Καμερούν: Συντριβή αεροσκάφους με 11 επιβαίνοντες

Sad news | #Cameroon : @Caverton's DHC-6-400 ( TJ-TIM, msn 934),carrying Oil technical personnel, crashed early this afternoon near Nanga Eboko ( Eastern région) with 11 on board



The aircraft ( 5 years old) was inducted in October 2017, replacing a DHC-6-300 TJ-TMM (msn 816). pic.twitter.com/29vN8auYv2