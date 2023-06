Ουκρανία: Εννέα οι νεκροί από την επίθεση σε πιτσαρία στο Κραματόρσκ - Παιδιά ανάμεσα στα θύματα

The State Emergency Services of Ukraine released an update on the consequences of the Russian terrorist attack on Kramatorsk:



As of 7 AM, the bodies of 8 people including 3 children, (2 – born in 2008 and one in 2011) were pulled from under the rubble of the destroyed cafe.



