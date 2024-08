Μεγάλη πολιτική κρίση στις Φιλιππίνες για τον... «ιδιοκτήτη του σύμπαντος»

A member of the Special Action Forces of the Philippine National Police mans the gates of the main building of the National Penitentiary following a riot inside a building housing "high-profile inmates" mostly involved in the illegal drugs trade on Sept. 28, 2016 in suburban Muntinlupa city southeast of Manila, Philippines. The Philippine justice secretary says Nov. 18, 2022 the top prison official, who is accused of plotting the killing of a radio journalist, also ordered a huge hole dug at the country's main prison to search for rumored buried treasure. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

