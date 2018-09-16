Βρετανία: Αιματηρή συμπλοκή στο Λούτον - Πολλοί τραυματίες

Βρετανικά μέσα ενημέρωσης, κάνουν λόγο για αρκετούς τραυματίες που έχουν διακομιστεί σε νοσοκομεία της περιοχής. Ένας εξ αυτών βρίσκεται σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση.

Μέχρι στιγμής, δεν έχει γίνει γνωστή η αίτια του καβγά.

We were called to Saxon Road in #Luton after receiving reports of a large number of individuals fighting. Emergency services are at the scene and some people have been taken to hospital after reports of stab wounds. Anyone with info should call 101 quoting incident 299 of today.