16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2018 23:22

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Βρετανία: Αιματηρή συμπλοκή στο Λούτον - Πολλοί τραυματίες

Βρετανία: Αιματηρή συμπλοκή στο Λούτον - Πολλοί τραυματίες

Συναγερμός σήμανε στις βρετανικές Αρχές μετά από καβγά που είχε σαν αποτέλεσμα να βγουν μαχαίρια.

Βρετανικά μέσα ενημέρωσης, κάνουν λόγο για αρκετούς τραυματίες που έχουν διακομιστεί σε νοσοκομεία της περιοχής. Ένας εξ αυτών βρίσκεται σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση.

Μέχρι στιγμής, δεν έχει γίνει γνωστή η αίτια του καβγά.

Φωτό: express.co.uk

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ
Μεγάλη Βρετανία: Συναγερμός για άτομο που μαχαίρωσε άνδρα στη μέση του δρόμου

Μεγάλη Βρετανία: Συναγερμός για άτομο που μαχαίρωσε άνδρα στη μέση του δρόμου

Βρετανία: Ισόβια σε 21χρονο που σχεδίαζε να σκοτώσει την Τερέζα Μέι

Βρετανία: Ισόβια σε 21χρονο που σχεδίαζε να σκοτώσει την Τερέζα Μέι

Φρίκη στη Βρετανία: Επιτέθηκαν με οξύ σε 3χρονο αγoράκι (pics)

Φρίκη στη Βρετανία: Επιτέθηκαν με οξύ σε 3χρονο αγoράκι (pics)

BOMBTV

ΠΡΟΣΟΧΗ, μπορεί να συμβεί και σε εσάς: Υπάλληλος αεροδρομίου έκανε κάτι αδιανόητο με τις αποσκευές!
16.09.2018 22:48

ΠΡΟΣΟΧΗ, μπορεί να συμβεί και σε εσάς: Υπάλληλος αεροδρομίου έκανε κάτι αδιανόητο με τις αποσκευές!

Δεν πίστευε στα μάτια του ένας επιβάτης πτήσης πασίγνωστης αεροπορικής εταιρείας, «συλλαμβάνοντας» επ΄ αυτοφώρω έναν εργαζόμενο με… μακρύ χέρι!
16.09.2018 19:47

Δεν πίστευαν στα μάτια τους βλέποντας τις λιονταρίνες να κάνουν κάτι τρομερό στο κυρίαρχο αρσενικό!

Άφωνοι έμειναν οι επισκέπτες του πάρκου άγριων ζώων West Midlands στο Γούστερσαϊρ της Βρετανίας, καθώς έγιναν μάρτυρες ενός πρωτοφανούς περιστατικού.
16.09.2018 13:25

Έξι ώρες αναμονή στο αεροδρόμιο; Υπάρχει λύση για να μη βαρεθείς (vid)

Η αναμονή στο αεροδρόμιο δεν είναι σπάνιο φαινόμενο...
ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ