Θρίαμβος Ναδάλ: Ο «Βασιλιάς» στο χώμα σήκωσε ένα ακόμα Roland Garros

For 14th time in 14 finals, @RafaelNadal wins @RolandGarros championship, sweeping 11 straight games to cap his 6-3 6-3 6-0 victory over Casper Ruud.



Nadal, 36, becomes oldest #RolandGarros men's singles champion in history, passing fellow Spaniard Andres Gimeno, 34, in 1972.