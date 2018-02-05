Καναδάς: Νεκρός βρέθηκε ο αδελφός της Κιμ Κατράλ

It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time. pic.twitter.com/n4dQAMrTvS— Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) 4 Φεβρουαρίου 2018
Η είδηση του θανάτου, ήρθε λίγες ώρες αφότου η ηθοποιός είχε απευθύνει έκκληση, ζητώντας τη βοήθεια των θαυμαστών της για τον εντοπισμό του.
Η 61χρονη Αγγλοκαναδή ηθοποιός, γνωστή για τον ρόλο της στη δημοφιλή τηλεοπτική σειρά «Sex and the City», είχε απευθύνει την Κυριακή έκκληση μέσω των ιστότοπων κοινωνικής δικτύωσης για να βρει τον αδελφό της, ο οποίος αγνοείτο εδώ και ημέρες στον Καναδά.
MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him. He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada. His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs. Chris is 55 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots. If you’ve seen Chris contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403 885 3300 He’s a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this. Kim #centralalberta #blackfalds #reddeeralberta
Σε αυτό ανέφερε πως ο αδελφός της Κρίστοφερ διαμένει στο Λακόμπ, στην επαρχία Αλμπέρτα στον δυτικό Καναδά και αγνοείται από την προηγούμενη Τρίτη.
Διευκρίνισε ότι τα κλειδιά του, το κινητό του τηλέφωνο και το πορτοφόλι του βρέθηκαν πάνω σε ένα τραπέζι εντός της οικίας του, ενώ η πόρτα της εισόδου ήταν ανοιχτή, επισημαίνοντας ότι ο αδελφός της δεν έχει ποτέ ξανά φύγει χωρίς τα προσωπικά του αντικείμενα, εγκαταλείποντας μόνα τους τα επτά σκυλιά του.
Christopher Cattrall has been located deceased.— RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) 4 Φεβρουαρίου 2018