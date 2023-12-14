Critics Choice Awards 2024: Η Barbie οδηγεί και ο Λάνθιμος ακολουθεί
Τα Critics Choice Awards 2024 ανακοίνωσαν τις υποψηφιότητες για το 2024. Το ρεκόρ της Barbie και ο Λάνθιμος.
Η Barbie είναι το κινηματογραφικό φαινόμενο του 2023 και αυτό δεν το δείχνουν μόνο τα νούμερα στο box office, αλλά και οι υποψηφιότητες βραβείων που έχουν ξεκινήσει να ανακοινώνονται.
Έτσι, μετά τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες, η ταινία της Γκρέτα Γκέργουικ με τους Μάργκο Ρόμπι και Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ σαρώνει και τις υποψηφιότητες στα Critics Choice Awards 2024. Συγκεκριμένα η ταινία σπάει όλα τα ρεκόρ με 18 υποψηφιότητες, τις περισσότερες που έχει συγκεντρώσει ταινία στην ιστορία του θεσμού. Η Barbie, μεταξύ άλλων, διεκδικεί βραβείο Καλύτερης Ταινίας, Σκηνοθεσίας, Καλύτερης Ηθοποιού για τη Ρόμπι, κ.ά.
Eξαιρετική πορεία συνεχίζει να σημειώνει και το «Poor Things» του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου το οποίο ακολουθεί με 13 υποψηφιότητες, μεταξύ των οποίων Καλύτερης Ταινίας, Σκηνοθεσίας και Καλύτερης Ηθοποιού για την Έμα Στόουν. Δεκατρείς είναι και οι υποψηφιότητες του «Oppenheimer» του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν, ενώ μια ανάσα πίσω βρίσκεται ο Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε με 12 υποψηφιότητες για το «Killers of the Flower Moon».
Η τελετή απονομής των Critics Choice Awards θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 14 Ιανουαρίου 2024.
Δείτε αναλυτικά τις υποψηφιότητες:
Καλύτερη Ταινία
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltburn
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ (Maestro)
Λεονάρντο ΝτιΚάπριο (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Κόλμαν Ντομίνγκο (Rustin)
Πολ Τζιαμάτι (The Holdovers)
Κίλιαν Μέρφι (Oppenheimer)
Τζέφρι Ράιτ (American Friction)
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Λίλι Γκλάντστοουν (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Σάντρα Ούλερ (Anatomy of a Fall)
Γκρέτα Λι (Past Lives)
Κάρεϊ Μάλιγκαν (Maestro)
Μάργκο Ρόμπι (Barbie)
Έμα Στόουν (Poor Things)
Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Στέρλινγκ Κ. Μπράουν (American Fiction)
Ρόμπερτ Ντε Νίρο (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Ρόμπερτ Ντάουνι Τζούνιορ (Oppenheimer)
Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ (Barbie)
Τσαρλς Μέλτον (May December)
Μαρκ Ράφαλο (Poor Things)
Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Έμιλι Μπλαντ (Oppenheimer)
Ντάνιελ Μπρουκς (The Color Purple)
Αμέρικα Φερέρα (Barbie)
Τζόντι Φόστερ (Nyad)
Τζούλιαν Μουρ (May December)
Ντα’Βιν Τζόι Ράντολφ (The Holdovers)
Νεαρός/ή Ηθοποιός
Άμπι Ράιντερ Φόρτσον (Are You Ther God? It’s Me, Margaret)
Αριάνα Γκρίνμπλατ (Barbie)
Κάλα Λέιν (Wonka)
Μάιλο Ματσάντο Γκράνερ (Anatomy of a Fall)
Ντόμινικ Σέσα (The Holdovers)
Μάντελιν Γιούνα Βόιλες (The Creator)
Σκηνοθεσία
Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ (Maestro)
Γκρέτα Γκέργουιγκ (Barbie)
Γιώργος Λάνθιμος (Poor Things)
Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν (Oppenheimer)
Αλεξάντερ Πέιν (The Holdovers)
Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
May December
Air
Maestro
Barbie
The Holdovers
Past Lives
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
All Of Us Strangers
American Fiction
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Καστ
Air
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Φωτογραφία
Maestro
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Saltburn
Oppenheimer
Σκηνικά
Saltburn
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Barbie
Poor Things
Asteroid City
Μοντάζ
Air
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Κοστούμια
Barbie
Wonka
The Color Purple
Poor Things
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Μακιγιάζ
Barbie
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla
Εφέ
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Καλύτερη Κωμωδία
American Fiction
Barbie
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things
Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
Καλύτερη Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία
Anatomy of a Fall
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
Τραγούδι
Dance the Night – Barbie
I’m Just Ken – Barbie
Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Road to Freedom – Rustin
This Wish – Wish
What Was I Made For – Barbie
Μουσική
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Killers of the Flower Moon
Barbie
Διαβάστε επίσης
Τι είδαμε στο Netflix το 2023 - Η σειρά που τερμάτισε πρώτη
«Φόνισσα»: Ξεπέρασε τα 200.000 εισιτήρια - Οι ταινίες που είδαμε την προηγούμενη εβδομάδα
AFI: Το «Poor Things» του Λάνθιμου στις 10 καλύτερες ταινίες του 2023
Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2024: «Barbenheimer» και Λάνθιμος σαρώνουν στις υποψηφιότητες