Critics Choice Awards 2024: Η Barbie οδηγεί και ο Λάνθιμος ακολουθεί

Τα Critics Choice Awards 2024 ανακοίνωσαν τις υποψηφιότητες για το 2024. Το ρεκόρ της Barbie και ο Λάνθιμος.

Η Barbie είναι το κινηματογραφικό φαινόμενο του 2023 και αυτό δεν το δείχνουν μόνο τα νούμερα στο box office, αλλά και οι υποψηφιότητες βραβείων που έχουν ξεκινήσει να ανακοινώνονται.



Έτσι, μετά τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες, η ταινία της Γκρέτα Γκέργουικ με τους Μάργκο Ρόμπι και Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ σαρώνει και τις υποψηφιότητες στα Critics Choice Awards 2024. Συγκεκριμένα η ταινία σπάει όλα τα ρεκόρ με 18 υποψηφιότητες, τις περισσότερες που έχει συγκεντρώσει ταινία στην ιστορία του θεσμού. Η Barbie, μεταξύ άλλων, διεκδικεί βραβείο Καλύτερης Ταινίας, Σκηνοθεσίας, Καλύτερης Ηθοποιού για τη Ρόμπι, κ.ά.

Eξαιρετική πορεία συνεχίζει να σημειώνει και το «Poor Things» του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου το οποίο ακολουθεί με 13 υποψηφιότητες, μεταξύ των οποίων Καλύτερης Ταινίας, Σκηνοθεσίας και Καλύτερης Ηθοποιού για την Έμα Στόουν. Δεκατρείς είναι και οι υποψηφιότητες του «Oppenheimer» του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν, ενώ μια ανάσα πίσω βρίσκεται ο Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε με 12 υποψηφιότητες για το «Killers of the Flower Moon».

Η τελετή απονομής των Critics Choice Awards θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 14 Ιανουαρίου 2024.

Δείτε αναλυτικά τις υποψηφιότητες:

Καλύτερη Ταινία

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ (Maestro)

Λεονάρντο ΝτιΚάπριο (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Κόλμαν Ντομίνγκο (Rustin)

Πολ Τζιαμάτι (The Holdovers)

Κίλιαν Μέρφι (Oppenheimer)

Τζέφρι Ράιτ (American Friction)

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Λίλι Γκλάντστοουν (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Σάντρα Ούλερ (Anatomy of a Fall)

Γκρέτα Λι (Past Lives)

Κάρεϊ Μάλιγκαν (Maestro)

Μάργκο Ρόμπι (Barbie)

Έμα Στόουν (Poor Things)

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Στέρλινγκ Κ. Μπράουν (American Fiction)

Ρόμπερτ Ντε Νίρο (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Ρόμπερτ Ντάουνι Τζούνιορ (Oppenheimer)

Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ (Barbie)

Τσαρλς Μέλτον (May December)

Μαρκ Ράφαλο (Poor Things)

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Έμιλι Μπλαντ (Oppenheimer)

Ντάνιελ Μπρουκς (The Color Purple)

Αμέρικα Φερέρα (Barbie)

Τζόντι Φόστερ (Nyad)

Τζούλιαν Μουρ (May December)

Ντα’Βιν Τζόι Ράντολφ (The Holdovers)

Νεαρός/ή Ηθοποιός

Άμπι Ράιντερ Φόρτσον (Are You Ther God? It’s Me, Margaret)

Αριάνα Γκρίνμπλατ (Barbie)

Κάλα Λέιν (Wonka)

Μάιλο Ματσάντο Γκράνερ (Anatomy of a Fall)

Ντόμινικ Σέσα (The Holdovers)

Μάντελιν Γιούνα Βόιλες (The Creator)

Σκηνοθεσία

Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ (Maestro)

Γκρέτα Γκέργουιγκ (Barbie)

Γιώργος Λάνθιμος (Poor Things)

Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν (Oppenheimer)

Αλεξάντερ Πέιν (The Holdovers)

Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

May December

Air

Maestro

Barbie

The Holdovers

Past Lives

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

All Of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Καστ

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Φωτογραφία

Maestro

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Saltburn

Oppenheimer

Σκηνικά

Saltburn

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Barbie

Poor Things

Asteroid City

Μοντάζ



Air

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Κοστούμια

Barbie

Wonka

The Color Purple

Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Μακιγιάζ

Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Εφέ

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Καλύτερη Κωμωδία

American Fiction

Barbie

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Καλύτερη Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία

Anatomy of a Fall

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Τραγούδι

Dance the Night – Barbie

I’m Just Ken – Barbie

Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Road to Freedom – Rustin

This Wish – Wish

What Was I Made For – Barbie

Μουσική

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Killers of the Flower Moon

Barbie

