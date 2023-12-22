Όσκαρ 2024: Οι βραχείες λίστες σε 10 κατηγορίες - Ποιοι προκρίνονται στον επόμενο γύρο
Barbenheimer και Λάνθιμος στο δρόμο προς τα Όσκαρ
Μπαίνουμε και επίσημα σε Οσκαρική περίοδο, καθώς η Ακαδημία ανακοίνωσε τις βραχείες λίστες σε 10 κατηγορίες, δίνοντας μια μικρή γεύση από τα φαβορί, που μεταξύ μας είναι τα αναμενόμενα!
Κάπως έτσι, η Barbie της Γκρέτα Γκέργουϊκ προηγείται με πέντε υποψηφιότητες και ακολουθούν το Όπενχαϊμερ του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν, το Poor Things του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου και το Killers of the Flower Moon του Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε.
Η ψηφοφορία για τις υποψηφιότητες θα πραγματοποιηθεί μεταξύ 11 και 16 Ιανουαρίου 2024. Οι υποψηφιότητες θα ανακοινωθούν στις 23 Ιανουαρίου, με την ψηφοφορία για τους τελικούς φιναλίστ να γίνεται μεταξύ 22 και 27 Φεβρουαρίου.
Η 96η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Όσκαρ θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Dolby Theater στις 10 Μαρτίου 2024.
Οι κατηγορίες και οι λίστες σε 10 κατηγορίες:
Ντοκιμαντέρ
American Symphony
Apolonia, Apolonia
Beyond Utopia
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
In the Rearview
Stamped from the Beginning
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
A Still Small Voice
32 Sounds
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Μικρού Μήκους Ντοκιμαντέρ
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Bear
Between Earth & Sky
Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games
Camp Courage
Deciding Vote
How We Get Free
If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Last Song from Kabul
Nai Nai and Wài Pó
Oasis
Wings of Dust
Διεθνής Ταινία
Amerikatsi (Αρμενία)
The Monk and the Gun (Μπουτάν)
The Promised Land (Δανία)
Fallen Leaves (Φινλανδία)
The Taste of Things (Γαλλία)
The Teachers’ Lounge (Γερμανία)
Godland (Ισλανδία)
Io Capitano (Ιταλία)
Perfect Days (Ιαπωνία)
Totem (Μεξικό)
The Mother of All Lies (Μαρόκο)
Society of the Snow (Ισπανία)
Four Daughters (Τυνησία)
20 Days in Mariupol (Ουκρανία)
The Zone of Interest (Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο)
Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία
The After
The Anne Frank Gift Shop
An Avocado Pit
Bienvenidos a Los Angeles
Dead Cat
Good Boy
Invincible
Invisible Border
Knight of Fortune
The One Note Man
Red, White and Blue
The Shepherd
Strange Way of Life
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Yellow
Animation Μικρού Μήκους
Boom
Eeva
Humo (Smoke)
I' m Hip
A Kind of Testament
Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Once upon a Studio
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
Pete
27
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Wild Summon
Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι
It Never Went Away (American Symphony)
Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven) (Asteroid City)
Dance The Night (Barbie)
I' m Just Ken from (Barbie)
What Was I Made For? (Barbie)
Keep It Movin' (The Color Purple)
Superpower (I) (The Color Purple)
The Fire Inside (Flamin’ Hot)
High Life (Flora and Son)
Meet In The Middle (Flora and Son)
Can’t Catch Me Now (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Quiet Eyes (Past Lives)
Road To Freedom (Rustin)
Am I Dreaming (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)
Πρωτότυπη Μουσική
American Fiction
American Symphony
Barbie
The Boy and the Heron
The Color Purple
Elemental
The Holdovers
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Society of the Snow
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Zone of Interest
Make up / Κομμώσεις
Beau Is Afraid
Ferrari
Golda
Killers of the Flower Moon
The Last Voyage of the Demeter
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Οπτικά Εφέ
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire
Society of the Snow
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Ήχος
Barbie
The Creator
Ferrari
The Killer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
