Όσκαρ 2024: Οι βραχείες λίστες σε 10 κατηγορίες - Ποιοι προκρίνονται στον επόμενο γύρο

Barbenheimer και Λάνθιμος στο δρόμο προς τα Όσκαρ

Μπαίνουμε και επίσημα σε Οσκαρική περίοδο, καθώς η Ακαδημία ανακοίνωσε τις βραχείες λίστες σε 10 κατηγορίες, δίνοντας μια μικρή γεύση από τα φαβορί, που μεταξύ μας είναι τα αναμενόμενα!



Κάπως έτσι, η Barbie της Γκρέτα Γκέργουϊκ προηγείται με πέντε υποψηφιότητες και ακολουθούν το Όπενχαϊμερ του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν, το Poor Things του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου και το Killers of the Flower Moon του Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε.



Η ψηφοφορία για τις υποψηφιότητες θα πραγματοποιηθεί μεταξύ 11 και 16 Ιανουαρίου 2024. Οι υποψηφιότητες θα ανακοινωθούν στις 23 Ιανουαρίου, με την ψηφοφορία για τους τελικούς φιναλίστ να γίνεται μεταξύ 22 και 27 Φεβρουαρίου.

Η 96η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Όσκαρ θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Dolby Theater στις 10 Μαρτίου 2024.

Οι κατηγορίες και οι λίστες σε 10 κατηγορίες:

Ντοκιμαντέρ

American Symphony

Apolonia, Apolonia

Beyond Utopia

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

In the Rearview

Stamped from the Beginning

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

A Still Small Voice

32 Sounds

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Μικρού Μήκους Ντοκιμαντέρ

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Bear

Between Earth & Sky

Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games

Camp Courage

Deciding Vote

How We Get Free

If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Last Song from Kabul

Nai Nai and Wài Pó

Oasis

Wings of Dust

Διεθνής Ταινία

Amerikatsi (Αρμενία)

The Monk and the Gun (Μπουτάν)

The Promised Land (Δανία)

Fallen Leaves (Φινλανδία)

The Taste of Things (Γαλλία)

The Teachers’ Lounge (Γερμανία)

Godland (Ισλανδία)

Io Capitano (Ιταλία)

Perfect Days (Ιαπωνία)

Totem (Μεξικό)

The Mother of All Lies (Μαρόκο)

Society of the Snow (Ισπανία)

Four Daughters (Τυνησία)

20 Days in Mariupol (Ουκρανία)

The Zone of Interest (Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο)

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία

The After

The Anne Frank Gift Shop

An Avocado Pit

Bienvenidos a Los Angeles

Dead Cat

Good Boy

Invincible

Invisible Border

Knight of Fortune

The One Note Man

Red, White and Blue

The Shepherd

Strange Way of Life

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Yellow

Animation Μικρού Μήκους

Boom

Eeva

Humo (Smoke)

I' m Hip

A Kind of Testament

Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Once upon a Studio

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

Pete

27

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Wild Summon

Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι

It Never Went Away (American Symphony)

Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven) (Asteroid City)

Dance The Night (Barbie)

I' m Just Ken from (Barbie)

What Was I Made For? (Barbie)

Keep It Movin' (The Color Purple)

Superpower (I) (The Color Purple)

The Fire Inside (Flamin’ Hot)

High Life (Flora and Son)

Meet In The Middle (Flora and Son)

Can’t Catch Me Now (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Quiet Eyes (Past Lives)

Road To Freedom (Rustin)

Am I Dreaming (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

Πρωτότυπη Μουσική

American Fiction

American Symphony

Barbie

The Boy and the Heron

The Color Purple

Elemental

The Holdovers

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Society of the Snow

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Zone of Interest

Make up / Κομμώσεις

Beau Is Afraid

Ferrari

Golda

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Οπτικά Εφέ

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

Society of the Snow

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Ήχος

Barbie

The Creator

Ferrari

The Killer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

