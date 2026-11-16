Βραβεία Grammy του 2027: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες - Η Raye προηγείται με 11

Snapshot Η 69η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Grammy θα γίνει στις 7 Φεβρουαρίου 2027 στο Crypto.com Arena στο Λος Άντζελες.

Η Raye προηγείται με 11 υποψηφιότητες, συμπεριλαμβανομένων για το «Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς» και το «Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς».

Υποψήφιοι καλλιτέχνες περιλαμβάνουν την Olivia Dean, τον Bruno Mars, την Ella Langley, τη Madonna, την Olivia Rodrigo, τη Rosalia και την Taylor Swift.

Οι γυναίκες καλλιτέχνες κυριαρχούν ανάμεσα στους υποψηφίους, όπως επισημάνθηκε από τον Chris Connelly του ABC News.

Υποψηφιότητες καλύπτουν πολλές κατηγορίες, όπως Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς, Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς, Καλύτερο Βίντεο και διάφορα είδη μουσικής όπως country, rap, R&B και pop. Snapshot powered by AI

Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Βραβεία Grammy του 2027.

Η Olivia Dean, ο Bruno Mars, η Ella Langley, η Madonna, η Olivia Rodrigo, η Raye, η Rosalia και η Taylor Swift συγκαταλέγονται στους μουσικούς καλλιτέχνες που ανακοινώθηκαν τη Δευτέρα ως υποψήφιοι. Η Raye προηγείται με 11 υποψηφιότητες, μεταξύ των οποίων και για το «Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς» και το «Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς».

«Οι γυναίκες είναι πραγματικά αυτές που καθοδηγούν το πλοίο φέτος, και δικαίως», δήλωσε ο Chris Connelly του ABC News τη Δευτέρα στην εκπομπή «Good Morning America», αναφερόμενος στην κυριαρχία των γυναικών μουσικών μεταξύ των φετινών υποψηφίων, όπως οι Dean, Rodrigo και Langley, εκτός από τη Raye.

Η 69η ετήσια τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Grammy θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή, 7 Φεβρουαρίου 2027, στο Crypto.com Arena στο Λος Άντζελες.

Αναλυτικά κατηγορίες και υποψήφιοι:

Album of the year

"Lost Weekend” – Phoebe Bridgers

"The Art of Loving” – Olivia Dean

"Dandelion” – Ella Langley

"The Romantic” – Bruno Mars

"This Music May Contain Hope” – Raye

"You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love” – Olivia Rodrigo

"Lux (Complete Works)” – Rosalia

"The Life of a Showgirl” – Taylor Swift

Song of the year

"Berghain”

“Choosin' Texas”

"The Cure”

“I Knew It, I Knew You”

"Man I Need”

"Risk it All”

"Where Is My Husband!”

Record of the year

"Man I Need”

"Choosin' Texas”

"I Just Might”

"Where Is My Husband!”

"The Cure”

"Berghain”

"The Fate of Ophelia”"Dracula”

Best song written for visual media

"House” (from "Wuthering Heights”)

"I Knew It, I Knew You” (from "Toy Story 5”)

"Need Someone” (from "The Pitt”)

"No Place Like Home” (from "Wicked: For Good”)

"Runway” (from "The Devil Wears Prada 2”)

Best music video

"Lost Boys”

"Storm”

"hate that i made you love me”

"Click Clack Symphony”

"Berghain”

Best traditional country album

“Clovis” – Charley Crockett

“50 Years from Home: Down at the Borderline” – Vince Gill

“Banks of the Trinity” – Cody Johnson

“Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle” – Willie Nelson

“Once Upon a Second Time Around” – Charlie Worsham

Best contemporary country album

“Mount Pleasant” – Kelsea Ballerini

“Cherry Valley” – Carter Faith

“Dandelion” – Ella Langley

“Cloud 9” – Megan Moroney

“Middle of Nowhere” – Kacey Musgraves

Best rap album

“Dillagence II” – Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla)

“Am I the Drama?” – Cardi B

“God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops” – Rapsody

“Octane” – Don Toliver

“Everything Is a Lot" – Wale

“Bully – Deluxe” – Kanye West (Ye)

Best R&B song

“Let Me”“My Muse”

“Out the Window”

“Pressha”

“What You Need”

Best R&B album

“Brown (The Chocolate Edition)” – Chris Brown

“When the City Sleeps” – Alex Isley

“Kehlani” – Kehlani

“Saturday Night” – PJ Morton

“To Whom This May Concern” – Jill Scott

Best pop vocal album

“The Art of Loving” – Olivia Dean

“Petal” – Ariana Grande

“The Romantic” – Bruno Mars

“This Music May Contain Hope” – Raye

“You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love” – Olivia Rodrigo

Best new artist

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

Sienna Spiro

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

Best pop duo/group performance

“Runway” – Lady Gaga, Doechii

“Bring Your Love” – Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter

“Click Clack Symphony” – Raye featuring Hans Zimmer

“The Life of a Showgirl” – Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter

“Dracula” – Tame Impala with Jennie

Best Asian pop music performance

“Sunset Kiss” – Babymetal, Polyphia

“Unang Kilig” – Bini

“Bang Bang” – Ive

“404 (New Era)" – Kiiikiii

“Yes” – Lisa

“Visa” – SB19

Best pop solo performance

“Man I Need” – Olivia Dean

“Risk It All” – Bruno Mars

“Where Is My Husband!” – Raye

“The Cure” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Sauvignon Blanc” – Rosalía

Songwriter of the year, non-classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Raye

Joybeth Taylor

Theron Thomas

Producer of the year, non-classical

Tony Berg

Dernst "D'Mile"

Emile II

Noah Goldstein

Miranda Lambert

Mike Sabath

Best country song

"Beautiful Things"

"Choosin' Texas"

"Dry Spell"

"Hardwired"

"Phone, Keys, Wallet"

Best country solo performance

"The Whole World" – Vince Gill

"Choosin' Texas" – Ella Langley

"Dry Spell" – Kacey Musgraves

"Can't Sit Still" – Lainey Wilson

"Gary" – Stephen Wilson Jr.

Best dance/electronic recording

“Lights Burn Dimmer” – Fred Again and Jamie T

“I Feel So Free” – Madonna

“Crank” – Slayyyter

“My Old Ways” – Tame Impala

“Melatonin” – Tinashe

“Music” – Underscores

Best dance/electronic album

"Confessions II" – Madonna

"Sexistential" – Robyn

"Soma" – Skrillex

"Wor$t Girl in America" – Slayyyter

"Deadbeat" – Tame Impala

Best traditional pop vocal performance

"A Couple Minutes" – Olivia Dean

"For Good" – Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

"Madwoman" – Laufey

"I Hate the Way I Look Today" – Raye

"All That's Left" – Nicole Zuraitis featuring Gilad Hekselman

Best rock performance

"Sarniezz" – Angine de Poitrine

"Lost Boys" – Phoebe Bridgers

"Trinidad" – Geese

"What's Wrong With Me" – Olivia Rodrigo and Robert Smith

"In the Stars" – The Rolling Stones

Best R&B solo performance

"Morning Dew (Donk)" – Beyoncé

"Out the Window" – Kehlani

"Let Me" – Victoria Monet

"Pressha" – Jill Scott

"What You Need" – Tems

Best rap song

"E85"

"Errtime"

"Girl, Get Up"

"Let 'Em Know"

"Spend Dat"

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