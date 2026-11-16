Βραβεία Grammy του 2027: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες - Η Raye προηγείται με 11
Η 69η ετήσια τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Grammy θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή, 7 Φεβρουαρίου 2027, στο Crypto.com Arena στο Λος Άντζελες
Snapshot
- Η 69η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Grammy θα γίνει στις 7 Φεβρουαρίου 2027 στο Crypto.com Arena στο Λος Άντζελες.
- Η Raye προηγείται με 11 υποψηφιότητες, συμπεριλαμβανομένων για το «Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς» και το «Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς».
- Υποψήφιοι καλλιτέχνες περιλαμβάνουν την Olivia Dean, τον Bruno Mars, την Ella Langley, τη Madonna, την Olivia Rodrigo, τη Rosalia και την Taylor Swift.
- Οι γυναίκες καλλιτέχνες κυριαρχούν ανάμεσα στους υποψηφίους, όπως επισημάνθηκε από τον Chris Connelly του ABC News.
- Υποψηφιότητες καλύπτουν πολλές κατηγορίες, όπως Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς, Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς, Καλύτερο Βίντεο και διάφορα είδη μουσικής όπως country, rap, R&B και pop.
Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Βραβεία Grammy του 2027.
Η Olivia Dean, ο Bruno Mars, η Ella Langley, η Madonna, η Olivia Rodrigo, η Raye, η Rosalia και η Taylor Swift συγκαταλέγονται στους μουσικούς καλλιτέχνες που ανακοινώθηκαν τη Δευτέρα ως υποψήφιοι. Η Raye προηγείται με 11 υποψηφιότητες, μεταξύ των οποίων και για το «Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς» και το «Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς».
«Οι γυναίκες είναι πραγματικά αυτές που καθοδηγούν το πλοίο φέτος, και δικαίως», δήλωσε ο Chris Connelly του ABC News τη Δευτέρα στην εκπομπή «Good Morning America», αναφερόμενος στην κυριαρχία των γυναικών μουσικών μεταξύ των φετινών υποψηφίων, όπως οι Dean, Rodrigo και Langley, εκτός από τη Raye.
Η 69η ετήσια τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Grammy θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή, 7 Φεβρουαρίου 2027, στο Crypto.com Arena στο Λος Άντζελες.
Αναλυτικά κατηγορίες και υποψήφιοι:
Album of the year
"Lost Weekend” – Phoebe Bridgers
"The Art of Loving” – Olivia Dean
"Dandelion” – Ella Langley
"The Romantic” – Bruno Mars
"This Music May Contain Hope” – Raye
"You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love” – Olivia Rodrigo
"Lux (Complete Works)” – Rosalia
"The Life of a Showgirl” – Taylor Swift
Song of the year
"Berghain”
“Choosin' Texas”
"The Cure”
“I Knew It, I Knew You”
"Man I Need”
"Risk it All”
"Where Is My Husband!”
Record of the year
"Man I Need”
"Choosin' Texas”
"I Just Might”
"Where Is My Husband!”
"The Cure”
"Berghain”
"The Fate of Ophelia”"Dracula”
Best song written for visual media
"House” (from "Wuthering Heights”)
"I Knew It, I Knew You” (from "Toy Story 5”)
"Need Someone” (from "The Pitt”)
"No Place Like Home” (from "Wicked: For Good”)
"Runway” (from "The Devil Wears Prada 2”)
Best music video
"Lost Boys”
"Storm”
"hate that i made you love me”
"Click Clack Symphony”
"Berghain”
Best traditional country album
“Clovis” – Charley Crockett
“50 Years from Home: Down at the Borderline” – Vince Gill
“Banks of the Trinity” – Cody Johnson
“Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle” – Willie Nelson
“Once Upon a Second Time Around” – Charlie Worsham
Best contemporary country album
“Mount Pleasant” – Kelsea Ballerini
“Cherry Valley” – Carter Faith
“Dandelion” – Ella Langley
“Cloud 9” – Megan Moroney
“Middle of Nowhere” – Kacey Musgraves
Best rap album
“Dillagence II” – Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla)
“Am I the Drama?” – Cardi B
“God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops” – Rapsody
“Octane” – Don Toliver
“Everything Is a Lot" – Wale
“Bully – Deluxe” – Kanye West (Ye)
Best R&B song
“Let Me”“My Muse”
“Out the Window”
“Pressha”
“What You Need”
Best R&B album
“Brown (The Chocolate Edition)” – Chris Brown
“When the City Sleeps” – Alex Isley
“Kehlani” – Kehlani
“Saturday Night” – PJ Morton
“To Whom This May Concern” – Jill Scott
Best pop vocal album
“The Art of Loving” – Olivia Dean
“Petal” – Ariana Grande
“The Romantic” – Bruno Mars
“This Music May Contain Hope” – Raye
“You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love” – Olivia Rodrigo
Best new artist
Angine de Poitrine
Geese
Ella Langley
Slayyyter
Sienna Spiro
Don Toliver
Remi Wolf
The Womack Sisters
Best pop duo/group performance
“Runway” – Lady Gaga, Doechii
“Bring Your Love” – Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter
“Click Clack Symphony” – Raye featuring Hans Zimmer
“The Life of a Showgirl” – Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter
“Dracula” – Tame Impala with Jennie
Best Asian pop music performance
“Sunset Kiss” – Babymetal, Polyphia
“Unang Kilig” – Bini
“Bang Bang” – Ive
“404 (New Era)" – Kiiikiii
“Yes” – Lisa
“Visa” – SB19
Best pop solo performance
“Man I Need” – Olivia Dean
“Risk It All” – Bruno Mars
“Where Is My Husband!” – Raye
“The Cure” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Sauvignon Blanc” – Rosalía
Songwriter of the year, non-classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Raye
Joybeth Taylor
Theron Thomas
Producer of the year, non-classical
Tony Berg
Dernst "D'Mile"
Emile II
Noah Goldstein
Miranda Lambert
Mike Sabath
Best country song
"Beautiful Things"
"Choosin' Texas"
"Dry Spell"
"Hardwired"
"Phone, Keys, Wallet"
Best country solo performance
"The Whole World" – Vince Gill
"Choosin' Texas" – Ella Langley
"Dry Spell" – Kacey Musgraves
"Can't Sit Still" – Lainey Wilson
"Gary" – Stephen Wilson Jr.
Best dance/electronic recording
“Lights Burn Dimmer” – Fred Again and Jamie T
“I Feel So Free” – Madonna
“Crank” – Slayyyter
“My Old Ways” – Tame Impala
“Melatonin” – Tinashe
“Music” – Underscores
Best dance/electronic album
"Confessions II" – Madonna
"Sexistential" – Robyn
"Soma" – Skrillex
"Wor$t Girl in America" – Slayyyter
"Deadbeat" – Tame Impala
Best traditional pop vocal performance
"A Couple Minutes" – Olivia Dean
"For Good" – Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
"Madwoman" – Laufey
"I Hate the Way I Look Today" – Raye
"All That's Left" – Nicole Zuraitis featuring Gilad Hekselman
Best rock performance
"Sarniezz" – Angine de Poitrine
"Lost Boys" – Phoebe Bridgers
"Trinidad" – Geese
"What's Wrong With Me" – Olivia Rodrigo and Robert Smith
"In the Stars" – The Rolling Stones
Best R&B solo performance
"Morning Dew (Donk)" – Beyoncé
"Out the Window" – Kehlani
"Let Me" – Victoria Monet
"Pressha" – Jill Scott
"What You Need" – Tems
Best rap song
"E85"
"Errtime"
"Girl, Get Up"
"Let 'Em Know"
"Spend Dat"