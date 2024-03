Ο ΛεΜπρον Τζέιμς κράτησε «ζωντανούς» τους Λέικερς – Αποτελέσματα, βαθμολογίες, highlights

D’angelo Russell:



Greatest Single-Season 3pt Shooter in Lakers History.



Most 3pters Made in a Single Season with 185 (and counting).



The most Impressive Part?



He’s shooting 42% on 3’s as well. Nick Van Exel only shot 36% from 3 when he knocked down his then record 183 3’s. pic.twitter.com/pBut9b8XmG