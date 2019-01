Αυτό το εκπληκτικό γκράφιτι κρύβει μέσα του ένα μυστικό – Όποιος το ανακαλύψει κερδίζει 1000 δολάρια

#StreetArt treasure hunt in Paris with a #Bitcoin puzzle

For the 10th birthday of the genesis block, I painted this frescoe in Paris with a 0,26btc ($1000) puzzle in it.

Here's the public key: 1NqPwPp7hEXZ3Atj77Ue11xAEMmXqAXwrQ Thanks to @alistairmilne for sponsoring this ? pic.twitter.com/F7aIkxmp6t