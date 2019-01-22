ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΓΝΩΡΙΖΕΤΕ ΑΜΕΣΩΣ Ο,ΤΙ ΣΚΑΕΙ
Όσκαρ 2019: Αυτές είναι όλες οι υποψηφιότητες
ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟΣ

Όσκαρ 2019: Αυτές είναι όλες οι υποψηφιότητες

Newsbomb

Tο μεσημέρι της Τρίτης (22/1), ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για την 91η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Όσκαρ.

Ο Γιώργος Λάνθιμος βάζει πλώρη για νέες διακρίσεις, καθώς η ταινία του «The Favourite» είναι υποψήφια για 10 Όσκαρ – μάλιστα ο Έλληνας σκηνοθέτης είναι υποψήφιος για Όσκαρ Σκηνοθεσίας.

Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου, Τεχνών κι Επιστημών ανακοίνωσε νωρίτερα τις πολυαναμενόμενες οσκαρικές υποψηφιότητες για φέτος.

Ανάμεσα σε αυτές βρίσκεται και το «The Favourite», το οποίο είναι υποψήφιο για δέκα Όσκαρ στις κατηγορίες:

  • καλύτερης ταινίας,
  • καλύτερης σκηνοθεσίας,
  • πρωτότυπου σεναρίου,
  • καλλιτεχνικής διεύθυνσης,
  • φωτογραφίας,
  • καλύτερου μοντάζ για τον Γιώργο Μαυροψαρίδη,
  • κοστουμιών,
  • α' γυναικείου ρόλου για την Ολίβια Κόλμαν
    και διπλή υποψηφιότητα β' γυναικείου ρόλου για τις Έμα Στόουν και Ρέιτσελ Βάις.

Δείτε αναλυτικά όλες τις υποψηφιότητες:

Καλύτερη Ταινία

Black Panther
BlackkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice

Καλύτερη ηθοποιός Α’ ρόλος

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Καλύτερος ηθοποιός Α’ ρόλος

Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Καλύτερη ηθοποιός Β’ ρόλος

Amy Adams, Vice
Marina , Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Καλύτερος ηθοποιός Β’ ρόλος

Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlackkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

Σκηνοθεσία

BlackkKlansman, Spike Lee
Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski
The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
Vice, Adam McKay

Μοντάζ

BlackkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice

Ξενόγλωσση ταινία

Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)

Πρωτότυπη μουσική επένδυση

Black Panther
BlackkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns

Πρωτότυπο τραγούδι

All the Stars, Black Panther
I’ll Fight, RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns
Shallow, A Star Is Born
When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Παραγωγής

Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

Οπτικών εφέ

Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

Προσαρμοσμένου σεναρίου

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlackkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

Πρωτότυπου σεναρίου

The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice

Κινουμένων σχεδίων

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Φωτογραφίας

Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born

Κοστουμιών

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

Ντοκιμαντέρ

Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

Ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους

Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence

Μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεις

Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice

Κινούμενα σχέδια μικρού μήκους

Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

Ταινία μικρού μήκους

Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin

Ήχου

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

Μιξάζ

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born

