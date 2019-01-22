Όσκαρ 2019: Αυτές είναι όλες οι υποψηφιότητες

Ο Γιώργος Λάνθιμος βάζει πλώρη για νέες διακρίσεις, καθώς η ταινία του «The Favourite» είναι υποψήφια για 10 Όσκαρ – μάλιστα ο Έλληνας σκηνοθέτης είναι υποψήφιος για Όσκαρ Σκηνοθεσίας.

Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου, Τεχνών κι Επιστημών ανακοίνωσε νωρίτερα τις πολυαναμενόμενες οσκαρικές υποψηφιότητες για φέτος.

Ανάμεσα σε αυτές βρίσκεται και το «The Favourite», το οποίο είναι υποψήφιο για δέκα Όσκαρ στις κατηγορίες:

καλύτερης ταινίας,

καλύτερης σκηνοθεσίας,

πρωτότυπου σεναρίου,

καλλιτεχνικής διεύθυνσης,

φωτογραφίας,

καλύτερου μοντάζ για τον Γιώργο Μαυροψαρίδη,

κοστουμιών,

α' γυναικείου ρόλου για την Ολίβια Κόλμαν

και διπλή υποψηφιότητα β' γυναικείου ρόλου για τις Έμα Στόουν και Ρέιτσελ Βάις.

Δείτε αναλυτικά όλες τις υποψηφιότητες:

Καλύτερη Ταινία

Black Panther

BlackkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Καλύτερη ηθοποιός Α’ ρόλος

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Καλύτερος ηθοποιός Α’ ρόλος

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Καλύτερη ηθοποιός Β’ ρόλος

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina , Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Καλύτερος ηθοποιός Β’ ρόλος

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlackkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Σκηνοθεσία

BlackkKlansman, Spike Lee

Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski

The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma, Alfonso Cuaron

Vice, Adam McKay

Μοντάζ

BlackkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Ξενόγλωσση ταινία

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Πρωτότυπη μουσική επένδυση

Black Panther

BlackkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Πρωτότυπο τραγούδι

All the Stars, Black Panther

I’ll Fight, RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns

Shallow, A Star Is Born

When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Παραγωγής

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Οπτικών εφέ

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Προσαρμοσμένου σεναρίου

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlackkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Πρωτότυπου σεναρίου

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Κινουμένων σχεδίων

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Φωτογραφίας

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Κοστουμιών

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Ντοκιμαντέρ

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence

Μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεις

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Κινούμενα σχέδια μικρού μήκους

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Ταινία μικρού μήκους

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Ήχου

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Μιξάζ

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born