Όσκαρ 2019: Αυτές είναι όλες οι υποψηφιότητες

Ο Γιώργος Λάνθιμος βάζει πλώρη για νέες διακρίσεις, καθώς η ταινία του «The Favourite» είναι υποψήφια για 10 Όσκαρ – μάλιστα ο Έλληνας σκηνοθέτης είναι υποψήφιος για Όσκαρ Σκηνοθεσίας.
Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου, Τεχνών κι Επιστημών ανακοίνωσε νωρίτερα τις πολυαναμενόμενες οσκαρικές υποψηφιότητες για φέτος.
Ανάμεσα σε αυτές βρίσκεται και το «The Favourite», το οποίο είναι υποψήφιο για δέκα Όσκαρ στις κατηγορίες:
- καλύτερης ταινίας,
- καλύτερης σκηνοθεσίας,
- πρωτότυπου σεναρίου,
- καλλιτεχνικής διεύθυνσης,
- φωτογραφίας,
- καλύτερου μοντάζ για τον Γιώργο Μαυροψαρίδη,
- κοστουμιών,
- α' γυναικείου ρόλου για την Ολίβια Κόλμαν
και διπλή υποψηφιότητα β' γυναικείου ρόλου για τις Έμα Στόουν και Ρέιτσελ Βάις.
Δείτε αναλυτικά όλες τις υποψηφιότητες:
Καλύτερη Ταινία
Black Panther
BlackkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Καλύτερη ηθοποιός Α’ ρόλος
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Καλύτερος ηθοποιός Α’ ρόλος
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Καλύτερη ηθοποιός Β’ ρόλος
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina , Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Καλύτερος ηθοποιός Β’ ρόλος
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlackkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Σκηνοθεσία
BlackkKlansman, Spike Lee
Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski
The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
Vice, Adam McKay
Μοντάζ
BlackkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Ξενόγλωσση ταινία
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Πρωτότυπη μουσική επένδυση
Black Panther
BlackkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Πρωτότυπο τραγούδι
All the Stars, Black Panther
I’ll Fight, RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns
Shallow, A Star Is Born
When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Παραγωγής
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Οπτικών εφέ
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Προσαρμοσμένου σεναρίου
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlackkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Πρωτότυπου σεναρίου
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Κινουμένων σχεδίων
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Φωτογραφίας
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Κοστουμιών
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Ντοκιμαντέρ
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence
Μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεις
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Κινούμενα σχέδια μικρού μήκους
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Ταινία μικρού μήκους
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Ήχου
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Μιξάζ
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born