Νεπάλ: Η συγκλονιστική στιγμή της συντριβής αεροπλάνου - 18 νεκροί - Σώος ο πιλότος

#Breaking a Saurya Airlines CRJ-200 crashed in Kathmandu Airport (Nepal). Of 19 aboard, 1 survivor (the Captain). Accident occurred on takeoff, jet went down 656 ft/200 m from runway centerline. Jet [Reg. 9N-AME] was on a ferry flight, heading for maintenance, among the victims… pic.twitter.com/AuHuiKWDBe