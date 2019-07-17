Rainy weather on Wednesday

Generally overcast with rain in most of Greece is forecast for Wednesday, with thunderstorms in central and southern Greece, the Sporades Islands and the northern half of Evia.

Northerly winds will range from 3 to 5 on the Beaufort scale, rising to 6 in the Aegean Sea. Temperatures will range from 17C to 30C.

In Athens, overcast with local rain and occasional thunderstorms earlier in the day, abating gradually by afternoon. Northerly winds 4 to 6 on the Beaufort scale, temperatures from 20C to 29C.

In Thessaloniki, similar weather, with temperatures ranging from 19C to 27C.