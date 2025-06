Συντριβή αεροσκάφους Air India: Με μάνικες και ουρλιαχτά ψάχνουν για ζωή στα χαλάσματα

Air India’s B787 aircraft VT-ANB, operating flight number AI-171, crashed shortly after taking off from #Ahmedabad



There were 242 people on board, including 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew members.

The aircraft was commanded by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, with First Officer Clive… https://t.co/TRperk0nT3 pic.twitter.com/Upf9bolcTo