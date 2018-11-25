Ισχυρός σεισμός στα σύνορα Ιράν - Ιράκ (vids)

Κατά τις μετρήσεις του USGS, σεισμός σημειώθηκε σε βάθος 65 χιλιομέτρων, σε απόσταση 114 χιλιομέτρων βορειδυτικά της πόλης Ιλάμ, κοντά στα σύνορα του Ιράν με το Ιράκ.

Μάλιστα, σύμφωνα με το πρακτορείο Reuters, η δόνηση ήταν τόσο ισχυρή που έγινε αισθητή μέχρι τη Βαγδάτη.

Για την ώρα, δεν υπάρχουν αναφορές για ζημιές ή τραυματίες.

Δείτε τα βίντεο!

Many videos from Snapchat from Baghdad showing the power of the magnitude 6.3 earthquake that struck the Iran Iraq border just now... scary stuff. #earthquake #earthquakeiran #earthquakeiraq #earthquakeiraniraq pic.twitter.com/1S0GHQVsCb

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake on the Iran-Iraq border forces people to flee their homes in the Kurdistan Region's Garmiyan region. Some report the tremor was felt in the capital Erbil. #TwitterKurds pic.twitter.com/ueVNL0D505