Εντυπωσιακές εικόνες: Μωβ πανδαισία με «συμμαχία» Hubble και ChandraXRay

Telescope teamwork ✅



Hubble and @NASAWebb captured the galaxies in this image, while @ChandraXRay detected the superheated gas that these galaxies are immersed in, seen in purple.



Called MACS J0416, this cluster of galaxies is held together by gravity: https://t.co/VrYdjDPWtG pic.twitter.com/o0kXaOtwGV