Άνδρας πρωταγωνίστησε σε θρίλερ στην πραγματική ζωή – Το μήνυμα που βρήκε γραμμένο στον καθρέφτη του

APPEAL: A man woke to find a death threat scrawled in toothpaste on his bathroom mirror.



Enquiries are ongoing and we would ask anyone who recognises the two men to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 238 of 10 October 2021.



Read more: https://t.co/L0GRCqLrWO pic.twitter.com/vDcB74DWQF