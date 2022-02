Ουκρανία: Αγωνιούν οι κάτοικοι του Κιέβου – «Μέχρι το βράδυ, η μισή Ουκρανία θα είναι της Ρωσίας»

"Please take me on the bus, all the other Buses aren't going anywhere, please take me" and elderly woman begs a Kyiv bus driver to take her as the bus station and routes closed



