Σεισμός στην Τουρκία: Η «φονική» απόφαση Ερντογάν λίγο πριν τα Ρίχτερ - Πάνω απο 45.000 οι νεκροί

More than 39,000 have so far died in twin quakes in southern Türkiye, but hope endures as more survivors emerge from the rubble



Latest as of Feb. 17, 1545GMT ⤵️



? 278 hours

• Hakan Yasinoglu (45)



? LIVE updates here: https://t.co/pCgJ7oPKXj pic.twitter.com/c3Nvg6pqpa