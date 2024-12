Ιράν: Επίθεση αυτοκτονίας αφήνει πίσω της έναν νεκρό αξιωματούχο της αστυνομίας

? BREAKING NEWS:



? December 28, 2024

? A suicide bombing struck the police headquarters in Bandar-e Lengeh, Hormozgan Province, southern Iran.



?️ Mojtaba Shahidi, the Head of Police Intelligence in Bandar-e Lengeh, was killed in the attack.



? The assailant, driving an… pic.twitter.com/L5QeJc8GSR