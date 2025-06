FT: Το πυρηνικό βουνό που στοιχειώνει το Ισραήλ

FILE - In this June 6, 2018 frame grab from the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, three versions of domestically-built centrifuges are shown in a live TV program from Natanz, an Iranian uranium enrichment plant, in Iran. Iran has not made a decision yet about whether to extend an agreement with the U.N. atomic watchdog over access to surveillance footage at its nuclear sites, the country’s foreign ministry said Monday, June 28, 2021. (IRIB via AP, File)

