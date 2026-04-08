Δύο ελληνικά έργα ταξιδεύουν για να παρουσιαστούν στη Νέα Υόρκη

Στις 16, 17 και 18 Απριλίου, το αμερικανικό κοινό θα έχει την ευκαιρία να παρακολουθήσει το πολυσυζητημένο και πολυταξιδεμένο «Κόκκαλο», τη θρυλική ερμηνεία του σπουδαίου Έλληνα ηθοποιού Γεράσιμου Γεννατά, που επιστρέφει στην ίδια πόλη μετά το εντυπωσιακό τριπλό sold out του 2023 και το έργο «GENICA: ο πίδακας του αίματός μου», που ταξιδεύει για πρώτη φορά εκτός συνόρων, με την Βανέσα Αδαμοπούλου στο ρόλο της μεγάλης σταρ του βωβού σινεμά Genica Athanasiou και τον Γεράσιμο Γεννατά ως Αντονέν Αρτώ. Επί σκηνής και στα δύο έργα ο ιδιοφυής μουσικός περφόρμερ Γιώργος Παλαμιώτης ως απόλυτος καταλυτικός παράγοντας δημιουργίας ενός απόκοσμου αισθητηριακού σκηνικού σύμπαντος.

Τα δύο αυτά πρωτότυπα ελληνικά έργα που υπογράφουν οι θεατρικοί συγγραφείς Ιόλη Ανδρεάδη και Άρης Ασπρούλης, παρουσιάζονται με αγγλικούς υπέρτιλτους στην Κεντρική Σκηνή του νεοϋρκέζικου THE TANK υπό τον ενιαίο τίτλο «ANTONIN ARTAUD - 130th ANNIVERSARY» σηματοδοτώντας το πρώτο θεατρικό αφιέρωμα που πραγματοποιείται παγκοσμίως με αφορμή τα 130 χρόνια από τη γέννηση του επιδραστικότερου διανοητή του σύγχρονου θεάτρου Αντονέν Αρτώ.

Οι παραστάσεις στη Νέα Υόρκη πραγματοποιούνται με την ευγενική χορηγία του Κοινωφελούς Ιδρύματος Γεωργίου και Βικτωρίας Καρέλια και την υποστήριξη της Carnegie Hospitality Group, του εμβληματικού DELOS Greek Restaurant και του Γενικού Προξενείου της Ελλάδας στη Νέα Υόρκη.

Η Ιόλη Ανδρεάδη επιστρέφει στη Νέα Υόρκη και γίνεται η πρώτη Ελληνίδα σκηνοθέτις που παρουσιάζει επτά σκηνοθεσίες μέσα σε επτά χρόνια στη κορυφαία θεατρική μητρόπολη του κόσμου, μετά τη σπάνια διεθνή διάκριση που έλαβε από το σημαντικότερο site στο κόσμο για το θέατρο «BroadwayWorld.com» να εγκωμιάσει τις σκηνοθεσίες των παραστάσεων της «Οικογένεια Τσέντσι» και «Ελένη που παρουσιάστηκαν στη Νέα Υόρκη τα δύο τελευταία χρόνια, αλλά και τις παραστάσεις της «Όσα παίρνει ο άνεμος» και «Αρτώ/Βαν Γκογκ», τις οποίες ταξίδεψαν ως την Αθήνα οι συντάκτες του σπουδαίου αμερικανικού Μέσου για να τις παρακολουθήσουν.

Δείτε εδώ το βίντεο τρέιλερ των παραστάσεων https://youtu.be/gW_wFQcyu3A και βρείτε περισσότερες πληροφορίες στην επίσημη ιστοσελίδα του THE TANK THEATRE https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/2026/3/24/artaud.

ANTONIN ARTAUD - 130th ANNIVERSARY

ΚΟΚΚΑΛΟ & GENICA

Δύο έργα της Ιόλης Ανδρεάδη και του Άρη Ασπρούλη παρουσιάζονται στη Νέα Υόρκη με αφορμή τα 130 χρόνια από τη γέννηση του Αντονέν Αρτώ

ΣΚΗΝΟΘΕΣΙΑ

ΙΟΛΗ ΑΝΔΡΕΑΔΗ

The Tank Theatre

312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018

Πέμπτη 16 Απριλίου | Παρασκευή 17 Απριλίου | Σάββατο 18 Απριλίου

ΚΟΚΚΑΛΟ

6μμ

GENICA: Ο πίδακας του αίματός μου

7.30μμ

Οι παραστάσεις παρουσιάζονται με αγγλικούς υπέρτιτλους

Video trailer > https://youtu.be/gW_wFQcyu3A

Επίσημη ιστοσελίδα > https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/2026/3/24/artaud

Εισιτήρια > https://tickets.thetanknyc.org/EventAvailability?EventId=111401

ΚΟΚΚΑΛΟ

«Αυτοί που διαχειρίζονται την πανούκλα, ΕΙΝΑΙ η πανούκλα»

Ο Αντονέν Αρτώ επινοεί μια εντελώς νέα θεατρική φόρμα, το «Θέατρο της Σκληρότητας», και για να τη βάλει σε εφαρμογή δημιουργεί την παράσταση «Οι Τσέντσι» – μία πεντάπρακτη τραγωδία, για τον ξακουστό, αιμοδιψή και αιμομίκτη κόμη της Ρώμης, που βρέθηκε δολοφονημένος, μ’ ένα στιλέτο στο μάτι, από την ανήλικη κόρη του. Το έργο κάνει πρεμιέρα τον Μάιο της ίδιας χρονιάς, στο θέατρο Folies Wagram στο Παρίσι, και παρά τις προσδοκίες αποτυγχάνει παταγωδώς. Ο Αρτώ αποφασίζει πως δεν θα σκηνοθετήσει ξανά ποτέ, ταξιδεύει ασταμάτητα αναζητώντας τη λύτρωση και στο τέλος συλλαμβάνεται για αλητεία. Το 1938 χαρακτηρίζεται επισήμως ως «παράφρων» και οδηγείται δια της βίας στο ψυχιατρείο, στο οποίο θα παραμείνει έγκλειστος για εννέα χρόνια. Την τελευταία μόνο χρονιά θα υποβληθεί σε περισσότερα από 51 ηλεκτροσόκ. Εκεί αποκτά την εμμονή ότι έρχονται στον ύπνο του και του δηλητηριάζουν τα όνειρα κάνοντας μάγια, εκεί πέφτει σε κώμα και ευτυχώς ξύπνα την ώρα που τον οδηγούν στο νεκροτομείο, εκεί ο ξακουστός ψυχαναλυτής και ψυχίατρος Ζακ Λακάν θα θριαμβολογήσει πως «επιτέλους ο κύριος Αρτώ θεραπεύτηκε και δεν θα χρειαστεί να ξαναγράψει τίποτα πια». Το 1946 και λίγο πριν τον θάνατό του, αποκτά ξανά ελευθερία κινήσεων, έχοντας υποστεί ωστόσο ανεπανόρθωτες βλάβες από τις επίσημες θεραπευτικές μεθόδους. Οι «Φίλοι του Αντονέν Αρτώ» οργανώνουν μια ειδική βραδιά αφιερωμένη στο έργο του στο Θέατρο «Σάρα Μπερνάρ», αλλά η είσοδος στον ίδιο απαγορεύεται, εξαιτίας του φόβου που προκαλεί η εξασθενημένη του φιγούρα και η πιθανότητα ενός ακόμα θηριώδους ξεσπάσματος, όπως αυτά που συνήθιζε ενώπιων ακροατηρίου και από τα οποία ηρεμούσε μόνο εάν τον φιλούσε ένας φίλος του στο μέτωπο.. Ο άνθρωπος τον οποίο συγκεντρώθηκαν για να τιμήσουν στέκεται μόνος έξω από τις κλειστές πόρτες, ενώ σύσσωμη η καλή κοινωνία των Παρισίων απολαμβάνει τις αναγνώσεις των κειμένων του. Η παράταση ξεκινάει με την φανταστική υπόθεση ότι μετά το παραπάνω περιστατικό ο Αρτώ, απογοητευμένος, αρνείται την ελευθερία του και επιστρέφει οικειοθελώς στο κελί του, αποφασίζοντας να ξυπνήσει τα εκφραστικά του μέσα για να μεταμορφωθεί ο ίδιος στον πιο βιρτουόζο περφόρμερ και να δώσει ένα τελευταίο σόλο, μια παράσταση-ξέσπασμα, μπροστά σε ένα κοινό ανυπόκριτο. Ένα κοινό που θα πλάσει με το μυαλό του. Ένα κοινό που γεννήθηκε για να τον αγαπά. Απομονωμένος στο άσυλο, ο Αρτώ στήνει από την αρχή το παλιό σκηνικό των «αποτυχημένων» Τσέντσι, φέρνει την ψυχή του στο προσκήνιο, την ξεγυμνώνει και την τραγουδά με πάθος και μαεστρία. Σε ένα ονειρικό τοπίο μνήμης και με το ρυθμό της μουσικής, ακολουθεί την κάθοδο μιας βαθιάς και ανείπωτης εξομολόγησης. Καλλιτέχνης, ιδιοφυής, επαναστάτης, αναθεωρητής, ποιητής, δάσκαλος, παραληρηματικός, επιθετικός, επιληπτικός, αυτοκαταστροφικός και βαθιά, πολύ βαθιά ερωτευμένος και ερωτικός, συνθέτει με τρόπο προβοκατόρικο την τελική του ετυμηγορία απέναντι στον σύγχρονο καθωσπρεπισμό, βγάζοντας τη γλώσσα στην κοινωνική υποκρισία και τις επινοημένες αυθεντίες του καιρού μας και επαναφέροντας το «Θέατρο της Σκληρότητας» στη θέση που του ανήκει: μέσα στις φλογισμένες καρδιές των εξεγερμένων.

GENICA : ο πίδακας του αίματός μου

«αγαπιόμαστε καλύτερα όταν δεν μιλάμε, γιατί όλες οι λέξεις είναι ένα ψέμα»

Μια όμορφη νεαρή μετανάστρια από τη Ρουμανία φτάνει μόνη της στο Παρίσι, εγκαταλείποντας την οικογένειά της, που ήθελε πάση θυσία να την παντρέψει. Παρά τα 24 χρόνια της και τα σπαστά της γαλλικά, εντάσσεται γρήγορα στην γαλλική αβάντ-γκαρντ σπουδάζοντας ηθοποιός, στην περίφημη κλειστή ομάδα του Ζαν Κοκτώ. Εκεί θα γνωρίσει έναν παράξενο και σαγηνευτικό νεαρό ποιητή από τη Μασσαλία. Ένας αδιανόητος και θυελλώδης έρωτας θα γεννηθεί ανάμεσά τους. Ένας έρωτας που άνθισε μέσα από 17 χρόνια ασταμάτητης αλληλογραφίας, όσο εκείνη μεσουρανούσε στο σανίδι και αυτός βασανιζόταν, απομονωμένος, στα άσυλα. Είναι ο έρωτας του ρηξικέλευθου διανοητή Αντονέν Αρτώ, με τη μούσα του. Τη διάσημη σταρ του βωβού σινεμά Genica Athanasiou. Η Ιόλη Ανδρεάδη και ο Άρης Ασπρούλης, εμπνέονται από τα σπαρακτικά γράμματα του Αντονέν Αρτώ προς τη Γενίκα Αθανασίου και από το σουρεαλιστικό τετρασέλιδο θεατρικό του έργο «Ο πίδακας του αίματος», που έγραψε μέσα σε ένα απόγευμα στις 17 Ιανουαρίου του 1925, και δημιουργούν το πρωτότυπο θεατρικό έργο «GENICA: ο πίδακας του αίματος μου». Ένας θεατρικός επίλογος πάνω στην προσωπική τους τριλογία έργων με αφορμή τον Αντονέν Αρτώ («Αρτώ / Βαν Γκογκ», «Οικογένεια Τσέντσι», «Κόκκαλο»), συμπληρώνοντας 10 χρόνια (2015-2025) έρευνας και δημιουργίας παραστάσεων εντός και εκτός συνόρων, με θέμα τον καθοριστικότερο καλλιτέχνη του σύγχρονου θεάτρου. Στο σκηνικό σύμπαν που υπογράφει η Ιόλη Ανδρεάδη με τη σκηνοθεσία της παρακολουθούμε την πορεία αυτού του συγκλονιστικού έρωτα. Από τη γοητεία και τον θαυμασμό ως τη φρίκη και τον θυμό και από την βαθιά απογοήτευση ως τη μεγάλη λύτρωση, ο Αντονέν Αρτώ ανακαλείται από τη Γενίκα Αθανασίου άλλοτε ως μνήμη, άλλοτε ως όραμα και άλλοτε ως επιθυμία, πότε πολύ σκοτεινός και πότε πολύ φωτεινός, μα πάντα παθιασμένος, ανυπότακτος και ερωτικός. Η «GENICA» είναι μία κραυγή αγάπης, ένα σκηνικό ποίημα, ένας τελετουργικός αποχαιρετισμός στον έρωτα που αποζητά την αποδοχή χωρίς προϋποθέσεις.

Λίγα λόγια για την Ιόλη Ανδρεάδη

Επίκουρη Καθηγήτρια στο Πανεπιστήμιο Δυτικής Μακεδονίας, η Ιόλη Ανδρεάδη έχει σκηνοθετήσει σε Νέα Υόρκη, Λονδίνο, Ρώμη, Εδιμβούργο, Σόφια, Φιλιππούπολη, Αθήνα και Θεσσαλονίκη περισσότερες από 50 παραστάσεις από το 2003 έως σήμερα. Σπούδασε σκηνοθεσία στη Royal Academy of Dramatic Art στο Λονδίνο και μετεκπαιδεύτηκε στο Lincoln Center Theater Director's Lab της Νέας Υόρκης, ενώ ολοκλήρωσε τη διατριβή της με θέμα τα Αναστενάρια και τη Σκηνική Πράξη στο King’s College London ως υπότροφος του Ιδρύματος Ωνάση. Τις παραστάσεις της στη Νέα Υόρκη υποστηρίζει τα τελευταία τέσσερα χρόνια το Κοινωφελές Ίδρυμα Γεωργίου και Βικτωρίας Καρέλια, ενώ κατά το παρελθόν τη δουλειά της στο εξωτερικό έχουν υποστηρίξει, μεταξύ άλλων, τα ιδρύματα Fulbright, Ιωάννου Φ. Κωστόπουλου και Σταύρος Νιάρχος. Έχει διατελέσει μέλος του Δ.Σ. του Συνδέσμου Υποτρόφων του Κοινωφελούς Ιδρύματος Αλέξανδρος Σ. Ωνάσης και για δύο χρονιές συν-διευθύντρια του Διεθνούς Εργαστηρίου για τη Σκηνοθεσία και του Διεθνούς Φεστιβάλ Θεάτρου του World Wide Lab. Έχει συγγράψει βιβλία για την τελετουργία των Αναστεναρίων, την Performance και το Θέατρο και την Εκπαίδευση, τα οποία κυκλοφορούν από την Κάπα Εκδοτική. Τα τελευταία επτά χρόνια έχει παρουσιάσει στη Νέα Υόρκη τις εξής επτά παραστάσεις: Ιών – 2019, Φιλική Εταιρεία. Η Αδελφότητα πίσω από την Επανάσταση – 2022, The Artaud Diptych (Αρτώ / Βαν Γκογκ -& Κόκκαλο – 2023), Οικογένεια Τσέντσι – 2024, Ελένη – 2025, ANTONIN ARTAUD - 130th ANNIVERSARY (Κόκκαλο & Genica: ο πίδακας του αίματός μου) – 2026. Οι σκηνοθεσίες τις έχουν αποσπάσει εξαιρετικές κριτικές από το νούμερο ένα οδηγό για το θέατρο παγκοσμίως, το αμερικάνικο Broadwayworld.com, για τις παραστάσεις «Όσα παίρνει ο άνεμος», «Οικογένεια Τσέντσι», «Αρτώ/Βαν Γκογκ» και «Ελένη».

Λίγα λόγια για τους συγγραφείς

Η Ιόλη Ανδρεάδη και ο Άρης Ασπρούλης έχουν συνυπογράψει 17 θεατρικά έργα (9 πρωτότυπα και 8 διασκευές) τα οποία αποτελούν καλλιτεχνικά και επιστημονικά προϊόντα μακρόχρονης και ενδελεχούς έρευνας, όπως η τετραλογία τους για τη ζωή και το έργο του Αντονέν Αρτώ, η ιστορία της Πειραϊκής-Πατραϊκής και της Φιλικής Εταιρείας, αλλά και οι πρωτότυπες διασκευές για το θέατρο των κλασικών μυθιστορημάτων «Όσα Παίρνει ο Άνεμος», «Πόλεμος και Ειρήνη», «Περηφάνια και Προκατάληψη». Τα έργα τους παρουσιάζονται σε σκηνοθεσία Ιόλης Ανδρεάδη, σταθερά την τελευταία δεκαετία στο εξωτερικό (Νέα Υόρκη, Λονδίνο, Ρώμη, Σόφια, Φιλιππούπολη) και στην Ελλάδα, αποσπώντας εξαιρετικές κριτικές από τον διεθνή και ελληνικό τύπο, ενώ έχουν μεταφραστεί στα αγγλικά, ιταλικά, βουλγάρικα και κυκλοφορούν από την Κάπα Εκδοτική.





Τα 17 θεατρικά έργα της Ιόλης Ανδρεάδη και του Άρη Ασπρούλη

Πρωτότυπα έργα

2015 & 2022 & 2023 & 2024 & 2025– “Αρτώ / Βαν Γκογκ” (Semeio Theatre & Art Theatre Karolos Koun – Greece & The Tank Theater – New York & International Monodrama Festival, Sofia, Bougaria)

2015 & 2022 & 2024 & 2025- "Οικογένεια Τσέντσι" (Michael Cacoyiannis Foundation & Art Theatre Karolos Koun - Greece& The Tank Theater – New York & Off-Off Theater, Rome, Italy)

2016 - "210.000 οκάδες βαμβακιού. Μια παράσταση στο αρχείο” (Cultural Foundation of Piraeus Bank Group, PIOP - Greece)

2016 - "Young Lear" (Athens and Epidaurus Festival, Piraeus 260 – Greece)

2019 - "Στη μνήμη ενός μικρού παιδιού" (Athens Asylon Aniaton/Hospice for Neuro-disability – Greece & Jubilee Theater – University of Roehampton – London UK)

2021 & 2022 - "Φιλική Εταιρεία. Η Αδελφότητα πίσω από την Επανάσταση" (Museums of the Piraeus Group Cultural Foundation – Greece & The Tank Theater – New York)

2022 & 2023 & 2024 & 2025 & 2026 - "Κόκκαλο” (Art Theatre Karolos Koun, Semeio Theatre – Greece & The Tank Theater – New York & International Monodrama Festival, Sofia, Boulgaria)

2024-2025 - “MANOLIS / καρδιά σε τέσσερις χορδές” (National Theatre of Northern Greece)

2025 & 2026 - “GENICA: ο πίδακας του αίματός μου (Semeio Theater – Greece, & The Tank Theater – New York)

Διασκευές

2017 - "Ένας άνθρωπος επιστρέφει στην πατρίδα του πιστεύοντας ότι θα τον σκοτώσουν και τον σκοτώνουν" – βασισμένο στο "Murder in the Cathedral" του T.S. Eliot στη μετάφραση σου Γιώργου Σεφέρη (Art Theatre Karolos Koun - Greece)

2017-2019 – “Όλα αυτά τα υπέροχα πράγματα” – βασισμένο στο "Every Brilliant Thing" των Duncan McMillan and Jonny Donahoe (New World Theater - Greece & The Hellenic Center – London)

2017-2019 - "Ίων" του Ευριπίδη (Philippi Festival, Acropolis, Delphi – Greece & The Tank Theater – New York)

2018 & 2025 & 2026 - "Ο Μισάνθρωπος" του Μολιέρου (Contemporary Theater & Thessalian Theater & Filip Theater – Greece)

2019-2020 - "Πόλεμος και Ειρήνη" του Λέο Τολστόι (Municipal Theatre of Piraeus - Greece)

2020 - "Περηφάνια και Προκατάληψη" της Jane Austen (Alkyonis Theatre - Greece)

2020 & 2022 & 2023 & 2025 - "Ελένη" του Ευριπίδη (Philippi Festival & Roes Theatre - Greece & Plovdiv Drama Theatre – Bulgaria & The Tank Theater – New York)

2025 - "Όσα παίρνει ο άνεμος" της Margaret Mitchell (Municipal Theatre of Piraeus - Greece)

ANTONIN ARTAUD - 130th ANNIVERSARY

ΚΟΚΚΑΛΟ & GENICA

Σκηνοθεσία: Ιόλη Ανδρεάδη

Πρωτότυπα έργα: Iόλη Ανδρεάδη & Άρης Ασπρούλης

Μουσική σύνθεση, Sound Design & Live performance: Γιώργος Παλαμιώτης

Σκηνογραφία: Δήμητρα Λιάκουρα

Φωτισμοί: Στέλλα Κάτσου

Κοστούμια: Κωνσταντίνος Κασπίρης (ΚΟΚΚΑΛΟ) & Νίκος Χαρλάυτης (GENICA)

Stage/Technical Manager: Pete Betcher

Φωτογραφίες: Κική Παπαδοπούλου

Video Trailer: Μιχαήλ Μαυρομούστακος

Production Manager: Ορέστης Τάτσης

Παραγωγή: REON non-profit artistic company

Ευγενικός Χορηγός

Κοινωφελές Ίδρυμα Γεωργίου και Βικτωρίας Καρέλια

Υποστηρικτές

CARNEGIE

Hospitality Group

DELOS

Greek Restaurant

Γενικό Προξενείο της Ελλάδας στη Νέα Υόρκη

******

The Tank NYC presents ANTONIN ARTAUD - 130th ANNIVERSARY directed by Ioli Andreadi. A theatrical tribute to the 130th anniversary of the birth of the great, groundbreaking artist and thinker Antonin Artaud, written by the two prolific Greek playwrights Ioli Andreadi & Aris Asproulis and consisting of two new plays. "BONE", starring famous Greek actor Gerasimos Gennatas, a much-talked-about show that returns to New York after the triumphant sold-out performances and rave reviews it received in 2023 and “GENICA - The Jet of My Blood” ", starring Vanessa Adamopoulou and Gerasimos Gennatas, a subversive show, presented for the first time in New York, about the great and stormy love of Antonin Artaud for his muse, the world famous star of silent cinema Genica Athanasiou. Live music performance, original music and art sound design in both shows by the pioneering musician-performer George Palamiotis. Both plays of ANTONIN ARTAUD - 130th ANNIVERSARY are being presented, back-to-back, in The Tank's Proscenium Theater (312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018) on Thursday April 16th, Friday April 17th and Saturday April 18th, “Bone” at 6pm and “GENICA – The Jet of My Blood” at 7.30pm, with English surtitles. ANTONIN ARTAUD - 130th ANNIVERSARY is presented in the Tank Theatre with the kind sponsorship of THE GEORGE AND VICTORIA KARELIAS FOUNDATION and the support of CARNEGIE DINER & CAFE, DELOS Greek Restaurant and THE CONSULATE GENERAL OF GREECE IN NEW YORK.

Video trailer > https://youtu.be/gW_wFQcyu3A

Official Website > https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/2026/3/24/artaud

Tickets > https://tickets.thetanknyc.org/EventAvailability?EventId=111401

ANTONIN ARTAUD - 130th ANNIVERSARY

BONE & GENICA

Two new plays by Ioli Andreadi & Aris Asproulis inspired by the life and work of the groundbreaking artist and thinker of the 20th century Antonin Artaud

Directed by Ioli Andreadi

The Tank Theatre

312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018

Thursday April 16 | Friday April 17 | Saturday April 18

BONE (6pm)

Gerasimos Gennatas as Antonin Artaud

Live Music Performance by George Palamiotis

GENICA – The Jet of My Blood (7.30pm)

Vanessa Adamopoulou as Genica Athanasiou

Gerasimos Gennatas as Antonin Artaud

Live Music Performance by George Palamiotis

[in Greek with English surtitles]

The Tank announces the next mainstage production ANTONIN ARTAUD - 130th ANNIVERSARY directed by Ioli Andreadi, that will take place in their Proscenium Theater (312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018). ANTONIN ARTAUD - 130th ANNIVERSARY consists of two new plays (“BONE” & “GENICA – The Jet of My Blood”) which are written by two prolific Greek playwrights, Ioli Andreadi & Aris Asproulis, inspired by the life and work of the groundbreaking artist and thinker of the 20th century Antonin Artaud.

Artaud is the writer, poet, dramatist, essayist, actor and theatre director of Greek descent, widely recognized as one of the major figures of the 20th century theatre and the European avant-garde, known for his raw, surreal and transgressive themes and for his defining influence on American culture: Jim Morrison put Artaud's ideas into practice in the music and live rituals he staged at Doors’ concerts; Susan Sontag explains that Artaud's influence was so radical that the recent American theater can be divided into two eras: pre-Artaud and post-Artaud.

With ANTONIN ARTAUD - 130th ANNIVERSARY project Artaud returns, 130 years after his birth, to the stage for the last time, giving the performance of his life. His goal is to lead us from the deep, personal darkness of pain, injustice and hypocrisy to the pure and redemptive light, where the Great Law of the Heart reigns. Along with him on this journey his muse, the world-famous star of silent cinema Genica Athanasiou, appears for the first time on stage, presenting her own perspective about him and their big love. “BONE” and “GENICA – The Jet of My Blood”, are the last two plays of a tetralogy of new plays by the playwrights Ioli Andreadi and Aris Asproulis dedicated to Antonin Artaud.

The role of Antonin Artaud is performed by Gerasimos Gennatas and the role of Genica Athanasiou by Vanessa Adamopoulou. With them on stage the musician-performer George Palamiotis.

The plays are presented under the direction of the preeminent Greek director Ioli Andreadi and have already received important awards and rave reviews, as they were presented in the past few years in major theaters and festivals in New York, Rome, London, Sofia, Plovdiv and Athens. A monumental moment in this journey was the great success of the show BONE at The Tank in 2023, with all performances being sold out. ANTONIN ARTAUD - 130th ANNIVERSARY is the seventh direction that Ioli Andreadi has presented in the last 7 years at the Tank Theater.

Both plays of ANTONIN ARTAUD - 130th ANNIVERSARY are presented in Greek with English surtitles, back-to-back, on Thursday April 16th, Friday April 17th and Saturday April 18th. “BONE” at 6pm and “GENICA – The Jet of My Blood” at 7.30pm.

ANTONIN ARTAUD - 130th ANNIVERSARY is presented in the Tank Theatre with the kind sponsorship of “THE GEORGE & VICTORIA KARELIAS FOUNDATION”, the support of “CARNEGIE - Diner & Café”, “DELOS - Greek Restaurant” and “The Consulate General of Greece in New York”.

BONE (The plot)

In Paris 1935, Artaud invents a new theatrical form, the Theater of Cruelty, and to put it into practice he creates the play The Cenci – a tragedy about the Count Cenci of Rome who was found murdered by his underage daughter. The play premiered at the Folies Wagram Theater and failed miserably. Artaud decides he will never direct again, travels in search of redemption and is arrested for vagrancy. In 1938, he was officially declared “insane” and was taken to a psychiatric hospital, where he would remain for 9 years. In the last year alone, he was subjected to more than 51 electric shocks. There he acquires the obsession that they come in his sleep and poison his dreams by doing magic, there he falls into a coma and wakes up while he was being taken to the morgue, and there the psychoanalyst Jacques Lacan says triumphantly that “finally Mr. Artaud was healed; he will not have to write anything anymore.” In 1946 he regained his freedom of movement, having, however, suffered irreparable damage from the methods of treatment. The “Friends of Antonin Artaud” organized a night dedicated to his work, but he was not allowed to enter, due to the possibility of another ferocious outburst. Disappointed, Artaud voluntarily returns to his cell, deciding to transform into the most virtuoso performer and give one last solo, an outburst, in front of a non-judgmental audience. An audience he will create with his mind. An audience born to love him. He sets up the old stage of the “failed” Cenci, he brings his soul to the forefront, strips it down and sings it with passion and mastery. In a dreamy landscape of memory and with the rhythm of music, he follows the descent into a deep and unspeakable confession. Artist, genius, revolutionary, revisionist, poet, teacher, delusional, aggressive, epileptic, self-destructive and deeply, deeply in love, he composes in a provocative way his final verdict against the modern decency, sticking out his tongue at the concocted authorities of our time and restoring the Theater of Cruelty to its rightful place: in the fiery hearts of the rebels.

Bone (Reviews)

Bone is deeply moving because of its strength and directness; it is a punch in the gut. | Maria Kriou ~ Athinorama

We saw Bone, the performance that sticks the tongue out to contemporary propriety. | Georgia Oikonomou ~ news247

Ioli Andreadi is communicating directly with Artaud, leading the performance ritualistically in terms of a shamanic ritual, away from bourgeois aesthetic and perception. | Kostas Zisis ~ Documento

This work manages to not only present the great Artaud but also to do justice to him. | Gregory Ioannides ~ Efsyn

Bone is a prophetic elegy about the ostensibility that will – at some point soon – conquer the world. | Kostas Koulis ~ Noizy

A show-hymn to the genius of Antonin Artaud performed by the luminous actor Gerasimos Gennatas. | Vasilis Kokonis ~ Free Sunday

A theatrical miracle. | George Douatzis ~ fractal

Extraordinary direction. Inconceivable acting. Amazing text! Bravo, bravo, bravo. | Chrysa Kokkinou ~ theatro.gr

A show that manages to turn the theoretical conception of Artaud about a theatre that heals the audience into practice. | Smaro Kotsia ~ theatrikaprogrammata.gr

Gerasimos Gennatas enters his hero’s sleepless consciousness. George Palamiotis with his music becomes his other self – the self who carries through his original sounds to the audience what cannot be expressed with words. | Eleni Petasi ~ To Pontiki

GENICA – The Jet of My Blood (The Plot)

“We love better when we do not speak, for all words are but a lie”.

A beautiful young immigrant from Romania arrives alone in Paris, abandoning her family, who wanted her to marry at all costs. Despite her 24 years and her broken French, she quickly joins the French avant-garde, studying acting in Jean Cocteau's famous closed group. There she will meet a strange and seductive young poet from Marseille. An unimaginable and stormy love will be born between them. A love that blossomed through 17 years of non-stop correspondence, while she was soaring on the stage and he was tormented, isolated, in asylums. It is the love of the groundbreaking thinker Antonin Artaud, with his muse. The famous silent cinema star Genica Athanasiou. Ioli Andreadi and Aris Asproulis, inspired by Antonin Artaud’s heartbreaking letters to Genika Athanasiou and by his surreal four-page play “The Jet of Blood”, which he wrote in one afternoon on January 17, 1925, create the original play “GENICA: My Jet of Blood”. A theatrical epilogue to their personal trilogy of works on the occasion of Antonin Artaud (“Artaud / Van Gogh”, “The Cenci Family”, “Bone”), completing 11 years (2015-2026) of research and creation of performances at home and abroad, on the theme of the most decisive artist of contemporary theater. In the universe created by Ioli Andreadi and her direction, we follow the course of this shocking love. From fascination and admiration to horror and anger and from deep disappointment to great redemption, Antonin Artaud is recalled by Genica Athanasiou, sometimes as a memory, sometimes as a vision and sometimes as a desire, sometimes very dark and sometimes very bright, but always passionate, unyielding and erotic. “GENICA” as a show is a cry of love, a stage poem, a ritual farewell to love that seeks acceptance without conditions.

WHO ARE IOLI ANDREADI AND ARIS ASRPOULIS?

Ioli Andreadi, theatre and performance director, playwright, researcher, Assistant Professor at the University of Western Macedonia specializing in Theater and Education, and Aris Asproulis, playwright, Dr. of Sociology, Panteion University, Director of Communication of the Municipal Theatre of Piraeus and the historic Art Theater Karolos Koun, have co-authored 17 theatrical plays (9 original and 8 adaptations) from 2015 until today, which have been staged in New York, Rome, London, Sofia, Plovdiv, Athens and Thessaloniki, directed by Ioli Andreadi and having received excellent reviews. Ioli Andreadi and Aris Asproulis specialize in creating original theatrical works, based on the study of real events, through research of primary archival material; documents and publications; interviews; books; field work. They also share a deep interest in the Classics (literature, theatre, art), having adapted for the stage Mitchell’s Gone with the Wind, Tolstoy’s War and Peace, Austen’s Pride and Prejudice and Euripides’ Ion and Helen. Their work also includes four new plays on the life and work of Antonin Artaud: Artaud/Van Gogh, The Cenci Family, Bone and Genica – The Jet of My Blood. All their plays have been published by Kapa Publishing House.

Since 2003, Ioli has worked as a theatre director and playwright in Greece and abroad (UK, New York, Berlin, Rome, Bulgaria), having directed 40 theatre productions. She trained as an actress at the Art Theatre Karolos Koun and she studied Directing at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London (MA). Her PhD in Theatre and Performance at King’s College London was published in English by Kapa Publishing House under the title: Anastenaria: Ritual, Theatre, Performance; An Experiential Study (2020). She is a Fulbright Artist, having conducted her research on the dialogue between musical theatre and ancient tragedy in NY (NYMF, City Center Studios). She is a member of the Lincoln Center Theater Director’s Lab as an SNF grantee. Since 2015 she is teaching yoga for actors (Yoga Alliance certification). She is teaching Performance: Theory and Practice (her book Performance: Theory and Practice; Directing, Philosophy and Culture was published by KPH) as a Guest Lecturer at Universities in Greece and abroad (University of Athens, University of Cyprus, King’s College London, Aberystwyth University, Brooklyn College CUNY, University of Greenwich UK) and Theatre and Education, both theoretically and practically, as an Assistant Professor at the University of Western Macedonia (her book Theatre and Education: Theory and Practice was published by Kapa Publishing House in 2023). Her directions have been praised 4 times by the world's no1 site for theater, Broadwayworld.com, with enthusiastic reviews: for “The Cenci Family”, for “Gone with the Wind”, for “Helen” and for “Artaud / Van Gogh”

Since 2006, Aris has worked as a publicist of both major and experimental theatre and cultural events, national and international, in Greece, including Epidaurus and Odeon of Herodes Atticus. He is teaching Sociology of Work at the Department of Social Policy of Panteion University, Athens. His sociological research on the secret effects of the crisis on workers is titled "The Melancholy Worker", has received excellent reviews and has sparked debate.

Original plays

2015 & 2022 & 2023 & 2024 & 2025– “Artaud / Van Gogh” (Semeio Theatre & Art Theatre Karolos Koun – Greece & The Tank Theater – New York & International Monodrama Festival, Sofia, Bougaria)

2015 & 2022 & 2024 & 2025- "The Cenci Family" (Michael Cacoyiannis Foundation & Art Theatre Karolos Koun - Greece& The Tank Theater – New York & Off-Off Theater, Rome, Italy)

2016 - "Two hundred and ten thousand yarns of cotton – performing the archive" (Cultural Foundation of Piraeus Bank Group, PIOP - Greece)

2016 - "Young Lear" (Athens and Epidaurus Festival, Piraeus 260 – Greece)

2019 - "In memory of a young child" (Athens Asylon Aniaton/Hospice for Neuro-disability – Greece & Jubilee Theater – University of Roehampton – London UK)

2021 & 2022 - "FILIKI ETERIA: the Brotherhood behind the Revolution" (Museums of the Piraeus Group Cultural Foundation – Greece & The Tank Theater – New York)

2022 & 2023 & 2024 - "Βone” (Art Theatre Karolos Koun, Semeio Theatre – Greece & The Tank Theater – New York & International Monodrama Festival, Sofia, Boulgaria)

2024-2025 - “MANOLIS / heart in four strings” (National Theatre of Northern Greece)

2025 - “GENICA: The Jet of My Blood (Semeio Theater – Greece)

Adaptations

2017 - "A man returns to his home believing he will get killed and gets killed" – new ritualistic version for two people of the play "Murder in the Cathedral" by T.S. Eliot on the translation by George Seferis (Art Theatre Karolos Koun - Greece)

2017-2019 - "Every Brilliant Thing" by Duncan McMillan and Jonny Donahoe (New World Theater - Greece & The Hellenic Center – London)

2017-2019 - "Ion" by Euripides (Philippi Festival, Acropolis, Delphi – Greece & The Tank Theater – New York)

2018 & 2025 & 2026 - "The Misanthrope" by Moliere (Contemporary Theater & Thessalian Theater & Filip Theater – Greece)

2019-2020 - "War and Peace" by Leo Tolstoy (Municipal Theatre of Piraeus - Greece)

2020 - "Pride and Prejudice" by Jane Austen (Alkyonis Theatre - Greece)

2020 & 2022 & 2023 & 2025 - "Helen" by Euripides (Philippi Festival & Roes Theatre - Greece & Plovdiv Drama Theatre – Bulgaria & The Tank Theater – New York)

2025 - "Gone with the wind" by Margaret Mitchell (Municipal Theatre of Piraeus - Greece)

ANTONIN ARTAUD - 130th ANNIVERSARY

2 shows back 2 back

BONE & GENICA

Crew

Direction: Ioli Andreadi

Original Plays: Ioli Andreadi & Aris Asproulis

Translation in English: Ioli Andreadi

Original music, Sound Design & Live performance: George Palamiotis

Set Design: Dimitra Liakoura

Lighting Design: Stella Kaltsou

Costumes Design: Kostantinos Kaspiris (BONE) & Nikos Charlaftis (GENICA)

Stage/Technical Manager: Pete Betcher

Photographer: Kiki Papadopoulou

Video Trailer: Michael Mavromoustakos

Production Manager: Orestis Tatsis

Production: REON non-profit artistic company

WITH THE KIND SPONSORSHIP OF

THE GEORGE & VICTORIA KARELIAS FOUNDATION

SUPPPORTERS

CARNEGIE

DINER & CAFE

DELOS

GREEK RESTAURANT

WITH THE SUPPORT OF

THE CONSULATE GENERAL OF GREECE IN NEW YORK