Ο απίθανος Λιονέλ Μέσι συνεχίζει να εντυπωσιάζει στα 38 του: Δύο γκολ σε πέμπτο διαδοχικό αγώνα

5️⃣?? Leo Messi has completed five consecutive MLS games scoring a brace.



⚽️⚽️ vs Montréal

⚽️⚽️ vs Columbus

⚽️⚽️ vs Montréal

⚽️⚽️ vs New England

⚽️⚽️ vs Nashville pic.twitter.com/O8wwvJJSlK