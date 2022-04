Παραλαβή 130 Τεθωρακισμένων Τροχοφόρων Οχημάτων Αναγνωρίσεως Μ1117 από τις ΗΠΑ

Proud to see 130 more M1117 Armored Security Vehicles delivered to ??, arriving in Thessaloniki. By end of 2022, the U.S. will provide Greece a total of 1,200 ASVs, all at no cost, through our EDA program. The ???? defense partnership is stronger than ever. @hndgspio @HAspokesman pic.twitter.com/Ldr0zBtJJQ