Λίβανος: Βομβαρδισμοί του Ισραήλ κοντά στο αεροδρόμιο της Βηρυτού

Beyond SURREAL, the MEA @MEAAIRLIBAN planes are still departing & landing while the Israeli ?? jets keep pounding the vicinity of Lebanon's ?? Beirut airport with heavy airstrikes



11 airstrikes so far and COUNTING targeting an area near the eastern terminal of Beirut-Rafic… https://t.co/jhGUk19r6P pic.twitter.com/sO8OI9xi95