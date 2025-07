Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση: Μόνο το 23,6% των νοικοκυριών έχει παιδιά – Πού βρίσκεται η Ελλάδα

In 2024, in the EU, there were nearly 202 million private households. 23.6% included children, 76.4% did not. ?‍?‍??



Highest shares of households with children in:



??Slovakia (35.6%)

??Ireland (31.0%)



Lowest:

??Finland (18.0%)

??Lithuania (19.6%)



