BAFTA - Dune και Netflix σαρώνουν τις υποψηφιότητες

Η απονομή των «βρετανικών Όσκαρ» θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 13 Μαρτίου.

Η Βρετανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου ανακοίνωσε τις υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά βραβεία BAFTA, ή αλλιώς τα «βρετανικά Όσκαρ».

Φέτος λοιπόν στα βρετανικά βραβεία κινηματογράφου συνατάμε 48 ταινίες, αρκετές εκπλήξεις και ηχηρές απουσίες. Η μεγαλύτερη έκπληξη είναι η ταινία που οδηγεί τη φετινή κούρσα και αυτή δεν είναι η 25η περιπέτεια Τζέιμς Μποντ, με τίτλο No Time to Die, αλλά το Dune! Το έπος του Ντενί Βιλνέβ συγκεντρώνει 11 υποψηφιότητες, ενώ πιο πίσω ακολουθεί το The Power of the Dog, το γουέστερν της Τζέιν Κάμπιον για το Netflix με οκτώ υποψηφιότητες.



Αρκετά καλά τα έχει πάει και το Belfast, η πιο προσωπική ταινία του Κένεθ Μπράνα που κυκλοφόρησε πρόσφατα στη χώρα μας με έξι υποψηφιότητες, ενώ από πέντε συγκεντρώνουν τα West Side Story του Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ και το «κύκνειο άσμα» του Ντάνιελ Κρεγκ ως Τζέιμς Μποντ.

Παράλληλα, το πολυσυζητημένο Don’t Look Up του Netflix κατάφερε να συγκεντρώσει τέσσερις υποψηφιότητες, μεταξύ των οποίων και αυτό της καλύτερης ταινίας. Κάπως έτσι, το Netflix για ακόμα μια χρονιά αναδεικνύεται σε απόλυτο φαβορί ανάμεσα στις πλατφόρμες streaming με 22 υποψηφιότητες (από τις 34 πέρσι).

Στις μεγάλες κερδισμένες και η Lady Gaga που βλέπει για πρώτη φορά το όνομά της να φιγουράρει ως υποψήφια στην κατηγορία «Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός» για τον ρόλο της στο House of Gucci του Ρίντλεϊ Σκοτ. Ωστόσο, δεν συμβαίνει το ίδιο με τις Κρίστεν Στιούαρτ και Ολίβια Κόλμαν που η απουσία τους από την κατηγορία είναι κάτι περισσότερο από ηχηρή.



Καλύτερη Ταινία

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Καλύτερη Βρετανική Ταινία

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

Μη Αγγλόφωνη Ταινία

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

Ντοκιμαντέρ

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul

Κινούμενα Σχέδια

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Σκηνοθέτης

Aleem Khan, After Love

Ryûsuke Hamaguci, Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan, Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Julia Ducournau, Titane

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Adam McKay, Don't Look Up

Zach Baylin, King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Προσαρμοσμένο Σενάριο

Siân Heder, CODA

Ryûsuke Hamaguci, Drive My Car

Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, CODA

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point

Will Smith, King Richard

Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Ann Dowd, Mass

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Mike Faist, West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Woody Norman, C'mon, C'mon

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Πρωτότυπη Μουσική

Daniel Pemberton, Being the Ricardos

Nicholas Britell, Don't Look Up

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Casting

Carolyn McLeod, Boiling Point

Francine Maiser, Dune

Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco, The Hand of God

Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman, King Richard

Cindy Tolan, West Side Story

Φωτογραφία

Greg Fraser, Dune

Dan Lauststen, Nightmare Alley

Linus Sandgren, No Time to Die

Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Μοντάζ

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast

Joe Walker, Dune

Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza

Tom Cross, Elliot Graham, No Time to Die

Joshua L. Pearson, Summer of Soul

Σχέδιο Κοστουμιών

Jenny Beavan, Cruella

Massimo Cantini Parrini, Cyrano

Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West, Dune

Milena Canonero, The French Dispatch

Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley

Make Up και Μαλλιά

Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Cruella

Alessandro Bertolazzi, Sián Miller, Cyrano

Love Larson, Donald Mowat, Dune

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno, House of Gucci

Ήχος

Dune

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

A Quiet Place Part II

West Side Story

Ειδικά Οπτικά Εφέ

Dune

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Βρετανική Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους

The Black Cop

Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee

Βρετανική Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους

Affairs of the Art

Do Not Feed the Pigeons

Night of the Living Dread

Βραβείο κοινού για Νέους Πρωταγωνιστές

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Καλύτερο ντεμπούτο από Βρετανό Σεναριογράφο, Σκηνοθέτη ή Παραγωγό

After Love

Boiling Point

The Harder They Fall

Keyboard Fantasies

Passing





