BAFTA - Dune και Netflix σαρώνουν τις υποψηφιότητες
Η απονομή των «βρετανικών Όσκαρ» θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 13 Μαρτίου.
Η Βρετανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου ανακοίνωσε τις υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά βραβεία BAFTA, ή αλλιώς τα «βρετανικά Όσκαρ».
Φέτος λοιπόν στα βρετανικά βραβεία κινηματογράφου συνατάμε 48 ταινίες, αρκετές εκπλήξεις και ηχηρές απουσίες. Η μεγαλύτερη έκπληξη είναι η ταινία που οδηγεί τη φετινή κούρσα και αυτή δεν είναι η 25η περιπέτεια Τζέιμς Μποντ, με τίτλο No Time to Die, αλλά το Dune! Το έπος του Ντενί Βιλνέβ συγκεντρώνει 11 υποψηφιότητες, ενώ πιο πίσω ακολουθεί το The Power of the Dog, το γουέστερν της Τζέιν Κάμπιον για το Netflix με οκτώ υποψηφιότητες.
Αρκετά καλά τα έχει πάει και το Belfast, η πιο προσωπική ταινία του Κένεθ Μπράνα που κυκλοφόρησε πρόσφατα στη χώρα μας με έξι υποψηφιότητες, ενώ από πέντε συγκεντρώνουν τα West Side Story του Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ και το «κύκνειο άσμα» του Ντάνιελ Κρεγκ ως Τζέιμς Μποντ.
Παράλληλα, το πολυσυζητημένο Don’t Look Up του Netflix κατάφερε να συγκεντρώσει τέσσερις υποψηφιότητες, μεταξύ των οποίων και αυτό της καλύτερης ταινίας. Κάπως έτσι, το Netflix για ακόμα μια χρονιά αναδεικνύεται σε απόλυτο φαβορί ανάμεσα στις πλατφόρμες streaming με 22 υποψηφιότητες (από τις 34 πέρσι).
Στις μεγάλες κερδισμένες και η Lady Gaga που βλέπει για πρώτη φορά το όνομά της να φιγουράρει ως υποψήφια στην κατηγορία «Καλύτερη Ηθοποιός» για τον ρόλο της στο House of Gucci του Ρίντλεϊ Σκοτ. Ωστόσο, δεν συμβαίνει το ίδιο με τις Κρίστεν Στιούαρτ και Ολίβια Κόλμαν που η απουσία τους από την κατηγορία είναι κάτι περισσότερο από ηχηρή.
Δείτε αναλυτικά τις υποψηφιότητες:
Καλύτερη Ταινία
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
Καλύτερη Βρετανική Ταινία
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
Μη Αγγλόφωνη Ταινία
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
Ντοκιμαντέρ
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer of Soul
Κινούμενα Σχέδια
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Σκηνοθέτης
Aleem Khan, After Love
Ryûsuke Hamaguci, Drive My Car
Audrey Diwan, Happening
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Julia Ducournau, Titane
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Zach Baylin, King Richard
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Προσαρμοσμένο Σενάριο
Siân Heder, CODA
Ryûsuke Hamaguci, Drive My Car
Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, CODA
Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan, After Love
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
Will Smith, King Richard
Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Ann Dowd, Mass
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Mike Faist, West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Woody Norman, C'mon, C'mon
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Πρωτότυπη Μουσική
Daniel Pemberton, Being the Ricardos
Nicholas Britell, Don't Look Up
Hans Zimmer, Dune
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Casting
Carolyn McLeod, Boiling Point
Francine Maiser, Dune
Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco, The Hand of God
Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman, King Richard
Cindy Tolan, West Side Story
Φωτογραφία
Greg Fraser, Dune
Dan Lauststen, Nightmare Alley
Linus Sandgren, No Time to Die
Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog
Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Μοντάζ
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast
Joe Walker, Dune
Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza
Tom Cross, Elliot Graham, No Time to Die
Joshua L. Pearson, Summer of Soul
Σχέδιο Κοστουμιών
Jenny Beavan, Cruella
Massimo Cantini Parrini, Cyrano
Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West, Dune
Milena Canonero, The French Dispatch
Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley
Make Up και Μαλλιά
Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Cruella
Alessandro Bertolazzi, Sián Miller, Cyrano
Love Larson, Donald Mowat, Dune
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno, House of Gucci
Ήχος
Dune
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
A Quiet Place Part II
West Side Story
Ειδικά Οπτικά Εφέ
Dune
Free Guy
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Βρετανική Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους
The Black Cop
Femme
The Palace
Stuffed
Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
Βρετανική Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους
Affairs of the Art
Do Not Feed the Pigeons
Night of the Living Dread
Βραβείο κοινού για Νέους Πρωταγωνιστές
Ariana DeBose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Καλύτερο ντεμπούτο από Βρετανό Σεναριογράφο, Σκηνοθέτη ή Παραγωγό
After Love
Boiling Point
The Harder They Fall
Keyboard Fantasies
Passing
