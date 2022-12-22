Όσκαρ 2023: Εκτός κούρσας τα «Μαγνητικά Πεδία» της Ελλάδας
Οι τελικές υποψηφιότητες των Όσκαρ θα ανακοινωθούν στις 24 Ιανουαρίου 2023.
Τα Μαγνητικά Πεδία του Γιώργου Γούση κόπηκαν από τα Όσκαρ. Η ταινία του Γούση ήταν η επίσημη πρόταση της Ελλάδας στην κατηγορία Διεθνούς Ταινίας των Όσκαρ 2023, ωστόσο δεν κατάφερε να περάσει στην προτελευταία φάση των shortlists.
Σημειώνεται ότι η Ακαδημία ανακοίνωσε τους φιναλίστ για τις εξής 10 κατηγορίες: Ντοκιμαντέρ, Διεθνούς Ταινίας, Μικρού Μήκους Ντοκιμαντέρ, Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις, Μουσικής και Τραγούδι, Animation Μικρού Μήκους, Ήχου, Οπτικά Εφφέ και Μικρού Μήκους.
Η ψηφοφορία για τις υποψηφιότητες διεξάγεται από τις 12 έως τις 17 Ιανουαρίου. Η Ακαδημία θα ανακοινώσει τις τελικές υποψηφιότητες των Όσκαρ στις 24 Ιανουαρίου. Η 95η Απονομή των βραβείων Όσκαρ θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 12 Μαρτίου 2023.
Δείτε αναλυτικά τις λίστες:
Ντοκιμαντέρ
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Bad Axe
Children of the Mist
Descendant
Fire of Love
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
Hidden Letters
A House Made of Splinters
The Janes
Last Flight Home
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Retrograde
The Territory
Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους
American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton
Anastasia
Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison
As Far as They Can Run
The Elephant Whisperers
The Flagmakers
Happiness Is £4 Million
Haulout
Holding Moses
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Nuisance Bear
Shut Up and Paint
Stranger at the Gate
38 at the Garden
Διεθνής Ταινία
Αργεντική, Argentina, 1985
Αυστρία, Corsage
Βέλγιο, Close
Καμπότζη, Return to Seoul
Δανία, Holy Spider
Γαλλία, Saint Omer
Γερμανία, All Quiet on the Western Front
Ινδία, Last Film Show
Ιρλανδία, The Quiet Girl
Μεξικό, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Μαρόκο, The Blue Caftan
Πακιστάν, Joyland
Πολωνία, EO
Νότια Κορέα, Decision to Leave
Σουηδία, Cairo Conspiracy
Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Blonde
Crimes of the Future
Elvis
Emancipation
The Whale
Πρωτότυπη Μουσική
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Devotion
Don’t Worry Darling
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Nope
She Said
The Woman King
Women Talking
Μουσική - Τραγούδι
Time - Amsterdam
Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) - Avatar: The Way of Water
Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
This Is A Life - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Ciao Papa - Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Til You’re Home - A Man Called Otto
Naatu Naatu - RRR
My Mind & Me - Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Good Afternoon - Spirited
Applause - Tell It like a Woman
Stand Up - Till
Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick
Dust & Ash - The Voice of Dust and Ash
Carolina - Where the Crawdads Sing
New Body Rhumba - White Noise
Animation Μικρού Μήκους
Black Slide
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Debutante
The Flying Sailor
The Garbage Man
Ice Merchants
It’s Nice in Here
More than I Want to Remember
My Year of Dicks
New Moon
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Passenger
Save Ralph
Sierra
Steakhouse
Μικρού Μήκους
All in Favor
Almost Home
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
The Lone Wolf
Nakam
Night Ride
Plastic Killer
The Red Suitcase
The Right Words
Sideral
The Treatment
Tula
Warsha
Ήχος
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Moonage Daydream
Top Gun: Maverick
Οπτικά Εφέ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Jurassic World Dominion
Nope
Thirteen Lives
Top Gun: Maverick
