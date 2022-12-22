Όσκαρ 2023: Εκτός κούρσας τα «Μαγνητικά Πεδία» της Ελλάδας

Οι τελικές υποψηφιότητες των Όσκαρ θα ανακοινωθούν στις 24 Ιανουαρίου 2023.

Τα Μαγνητικά Πεδία του Γιώργου Γούση κόπηκαν από τα Όσκαρ. Η ταινία του Γούση ήταν η επίσημη πρόταση της Ελλάδας στην κατηγορία Διεθνούς Ταινίας των Όσκαρ 2023, ωστόσο δεν κατάφερε να περάσει στην προτελευταία φάση των shortlists.

Σημειώνεται ότι η Ακαδημία ανακοίνωσε τους φιναλίστ για τις εξής 10 κατηγορίες: Ντοκιμαντέρ, Διεθνούς Ταινίας, Μικρού Μήκους Ντοκιμαντέρ, Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις, Μουσικής και Τραγούδι, Animation Μικρού Μήκους, Ήχου, Οπτικά Εφφέ και Μικρού Μήκους.



Η ψηφοφορία για τις υποψηφιότητες διεξάγεται από τις 12 έως τις 17 Ιανουαρίου. Η Ακαδημία θα ανακοινώσει τις τελικές υποψηφιότητες των Όσκαρ στις 24 Ιανουαρίου. Η 95η Απονομή των βραβείων Όσκαρ θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 12 Μαρτίου 2023.



Δείτε αναλυτικά τις λίστες:

Ντοκιμαντέρ

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Bad Axe

Children of the Mist

Descendant

Fire of Love

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

Hidden Letters

A House Made of Splinters

The Janes

Last Flight Home

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Retrograde

The Territory

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton

Anastasia

Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison

As Far as They Can Run

The Elephant Whisperers

The Flagmakers

Happiness Is £4 Million

Haulout

Holding Moses

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Nuisance Bear

Shut Up and Paint

Stranger at the Gate

38 at the Garden

Διεθνής Ταινία

Αργεντική, Argentina, 1985

Αυστρία, Corsage

Βέλγιο, Close

Καμπότζη, Return to Seoul

Δανία, Holy Spider

Γαλλία, Saint Omer

Γερμανία, All Quiet on the Western Front

Ινδία, Last Film Show

Ιρλανδία, The Quiet Girl

Μεξικό, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Μαρόκο, The Blue Caftan

Πακιστάν, Joyland

Πολωνία, EO

Νότια Κορέα, Decision to Leave

Σουηδία, Cairo Conspiracy

Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Blonde

Crimes of the Future

Elvis

Emancipation

The Whale

Πρωτότυπη Μουσική

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Devotion

Don’t Worry Darling

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Nope

She Said

The Woman King

Women Talking

Μουσική - Τραγούδι

Time - Amsterdam

Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) - Avatar: The Way of Water

Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

This Is A Life - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ciao Papa - Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Til You’re Home - A Man Called Otto

Naatu Naatu - RRR

My Mind & Me - Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Good Afternoon - Spirited

Applause - Tell It like a Woman

Stand Up - Till

Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick

Dust & Ash - The Voice of Dust and Ash

Carolina - Where the Crawdads Sing

New Body Rhumba - White Noise

Animation Μικρού Μήκους

Black Slide

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Debutante

The Flying Sailor

The Garbage Man

Ice Merchants

It’s Nice in Here

More than I Want to Remember

My Year of Dicks

New Moon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Passenger

Save Ralph

Sierra

Steakhouse

Μικρού Μήκους

All in Favor

Almost Home

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

The Lone Wolf

Nakam

Night Ride

Plastic Killer

The Red Suitcase

The Right Words

Sideral

The Treatment

Tula

Warsha

Ήχος

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Moonage Daydream

Top Gun: Maverick

Οπτικά Εφέ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

Thirteen Lives

Top Gun: Maverick



