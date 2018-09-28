Συντριβή αεροσκάφους στη Νότια Καρολίνα

Μέχρι στιγμής δεν υπάρχουν πληροφορίες για την τύχη των επιβαινόντων.
Η συντριβή σημειώθηκε περίπου πέντε μίλια μακριά από την αεροπορική βάση του Beaufort.
BCSO: Military plane crash near Clarendon Road/Joe Allen Drive in Grays Hill. Unknown if any injuries. Please avoid area. https://t.co/FvbuK9oCIK— Beaufort County Sheriff's Office,SC (@bcsopio) 28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2018
Breaking: Military plane crash near Beaufort air station https://t.co/BOdif3KWGt pic.twitter.com/V1qdRS0Or5— beaufortgazette (@beaufortgazette) 28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2018
Military plane crash in Beaufort near Joe Allen Drive area. Appears to have crashed on a bluff/island owned by Clarendon Plantations. Not usually many people over there. Praying for the safety of all involved! pic.twitter.com/dM5a8v2lg1— ??? ?????????? (@SamRichardsonAM) 28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2018