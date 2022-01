Κύπρος: Υποβρύχιο των ΗΠΑ στο Λιμάνι Λεμεσού

Run silent, run deep⚓??-??

The Ohio-class guided-missile #Submarine #USSGeorgia (SSGN 729), operating in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations, conducts a brief stop for personnel near Limassol, Cyprus, Jan. 15, 2022. ?#USNavy #NavyPartnerships pic.twitter.com/p5vr8QesHs