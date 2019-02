Παναθηναϊκός ΟΠΑΠ: Με «στρατηγό» Καλάθη, διέλυσε την Αναντολού Εφές

Mr. Takis Koroneos received a honorary plaque from Mr. Dimitris Giannakopoulos during the half-time of #PAOEFS game. Mr. Takis Koroneos is one of the greatest guards in Greek basketball history and intrinsically linked with Panathinaikos. Thank you! #paobc #panathinaikos ☘️ pic.twitter.com/gQMQjt8SwU