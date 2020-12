Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο: «Χαμός» με το βραβείο του κορυφαίου! - Το χάρισε ή όχι στον Λεβαντόφσκι;

? HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum — Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, Lewandowski crowned 'Player of the Year', FIFA President Gianni Infantino and HE Mattar Al Tayer —Vice Chairman of @DubaiSC, at the Globe Soccer Awards on Dec 27, 2020 in Dubai, U.A.E.⁠ pic.twitter.com/0EU30RBX66