Τέχνη με καμβά τη φύση: Έργα τέχνης στο βυθό του ωκεανού, σε καταρράκτες και παγόβουνα (pics)

New free diving mural series for artificial reefs. Couldn’t have pulled this one off without the best team @j_kahiapo @sabrinasabb @mana_cruises Check our the full edit on IGTV "Deep Seads" Series explores the physical limits of both art and artist in hopes of raising awareness for the fight to save Earth's coral reefs. Hula begins by creating artificial reefs, which help jump start marine growth, and transforms the concrete and metal structures into murals by free diving to the ocean floor. All materials used including the pigment sticks are eco-friendly and safe for marine ecosystems.