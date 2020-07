Φωτιά Κεχριές: Βιβλική καταστροφή – Στάχτη πάνω από 30.000 στρέμματα

?A large #wildfire broke out in #Greece ??close to Kechries and #Corinth. Villages and settlements had to be evacuated as a precaution.



These #Sentinel2 ?️??images from 22 July 2020 show the extent of the fire and a large plume of smoke. #Πυρκαγιά #Κεχριές pic.twitter.com/SAdFPGt7Ol